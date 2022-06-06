ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, VT

Calligraphy at the VAULT

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Back by popular demand, Gallery at the VAULT is offering Traditional Chinese Calligraphy with Jonathan Root on Saturday, June 25 from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. This promises to be a relaxing and most enjoyable class. Learn the basics of...

Featured Pet – Peyton

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Peyton is a beautiful two-year-old Caliby looking for a loving home. Peyton adores people and seems to enjoy dogs, but is not always happy to be around other cats. She loves attention and will rub all over your legs begging for some pets. Peyton will be the PURRfect family pet! To adopt Peyton go to our website www.spfldhumane.org and fill out an application. We are currently open by appointment only. We have a cat only spay and neuter clinic on July 21. Call 802-885-3997 to prepay and sign up. For more information call or check out events on our Facebook page.
SPRINGFIELD, VT
Vermont Apple Festival returns

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Do you hand-make a special craft or delicious food that you’d like to share with the community? Join us for the Springfield Regional Chamber of Commerce’s 38th Vermont Apple Festival and Craft Show. The event will be held at Riverside Middle School on Saturday,...
SPRINGFIELD, VT
Grace Katherine Riley, 21, of Westford

WESTFORD — Grace Katherine Riley, 21, died unexpectedly on June 2, 2022, due to accidental fentanyl poisoning. Grace was predeceased by her beloved grandmother, Zilda Deering of Bridport Vermont; and her sweet cousin, Richard Chaplin (Jessica Barnier) of Essex Vermont. Grace was a beloved daughter, granddaughter, sister, niece, cousin...
WESTFORD, VT
Springfield, VT
Vermont Entertainment
Chester, VT
BIPOC hair clinic comes to Rutland – Juneteeth event is nearly sold out

By Victoria Gaither The NAACP Rutland Area Branch is hosting a second Juneteeth hair clinic for the BIPOC (Black, Indigenous, and People of Color) community this year after the first hair clinic last year was a success. “We provided hair […] Read More The post BIPOC hair clinic comes to Rutland – Juneteeth event is nearly sold out appeared first on The Mountain Times.
RUTLAND, VT
Local worship and church services in Vermont & New Hampshire

Third Congregational Church UCC, River St. Sunday worship begins at 11 a.m., led by Pastor Maureen Adams. Communion is the first Sunday of each month. For more information, email alsteadthirdchurch@gmail.com, call 603-835-6358, or go to www.facebook.com/Third-Congregational-UCC-Church-of-Alstead-NH-120645387960916. ASCUTNEY, Vt. Open Bible Baptist Church, 168 Cemetery Rd. Sunday services are being held...
VERMONT STATE
BFUHSAA announces Grand Marshal for 2022

BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – The Bellows Falls Alumni Association is honored to announce Holly Falzo as our 2022 Grand Marshal. Falzo is a 1981 graduate of Bellows Falls Union High School. She started her teaching journey at Bellows Falls in 1986. Her career lead her to teach English for 30 years before moving into the Alternative Education program in 2016. She earned the well-deserved UVM High School Teacher of the Year for Windham County in 2008.
WINDHAM COUNTY, VT
Sneak peek inside new LL Bean store in Williston

WILLISTON, Vt. (WCAX) - L.L. Bean will open its new store in Williston on Friday, and we got you a sneak peek inside. Our cameras got a look inside during a media event on Thursday. The store was in Burlington, but the new location offers more room and one floor...
WILLISTON, VT
Heard on the Street, June 8, 2022

AroMed Owner to Open ‘Capital Cannabis Company’ on Main Street. Lauren Andrews, owner of AroMed on State Street in Montpelier, announced on her Facebook page that she will open ‘Capital Cannabis Company’ on Main Street in Montpelier in October. Word has it she has signed a lease with Jesse Jacobs for the former Bailey Road space. Andrews is a registered nurse, clinical aromatherapist, and a graduate of the University of Vermont’s Cannabis Science and Medicine Certification program. She is interested in expanding options for both physical and mental disease, according to her website Aromedessentials.com. Vermont’s legislature legalized the retail sale of marijuana on Oct. 7, 2020, and it will go into effect this year. Andrews announced last fall on Front Porch Forum she will begin selling retail cannabis when it becomes legal.
MONTPELIER, VT
New type of vulture spotted nesting in Vermont for 1st time

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A new type of vulture may be settling into the Green Mountain State. In the spring of 2020, black vultures were spotted nesting in Vermont for the first time. A local woman noticed them in a dilapidated barn in Burlington and documented it. It’s the first...
BURLINGTON, VT
Blanche Jewell, 1928-2022

N. SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Blanche C. Jewell, 93, passed away on Monday, May 30, 2022, at the Springfield Hospital in Springfield, Vt. She was born Oct. 5, 1928, in Marshfield, Vt., the daughter of Roy and Iola (Ainsworth) Carpenter. She graduated from Bradford Academy, class of 1947. On Sept....
SPRINGFIELD, VT
Muscle cars and racing

It was probably after WWII when quarter-mile racing got going. James Dean comes to mind. By the time I was a teenager, racing was well established. Route 11, between Chester and Springfield was a favorite location to race. On the flat near Fay Scott’s was my first real race. It...
RUTLAND, VT
Experience “art in the making,” A Day in Vermont artist, Peter Huntoon, to create a special painting at Green Mountain Festival and Book Sale

MANCHESTER,VT — Ever wonder what inspires an an artist or how the process in which they transform the idea into a masterpiece happens? This Saturday, beginning at 11:00am at the Manchester Community Library (MCL), the public is invited to enjoy a rare opportunity to ask questions and observe Peter Huntoon paint of new piece for his A DAY IN VERMONT project. This special event is part of the Green Mountain Festival and Book Sale that will take place June 10-12 at MCL, 138 Cemetery Ave, Manchester, VT - for details and a schedule of events visit: www.mclvt.org.Peter Huntoon has had life long passion for both art and Vermont. In 2013, he launched “A Day in Vermont”, a free weekly email and artistic love letter to his native State. Each week subscribers receive a brand new painting he has created, celebrating the beauty of Vermont. More than 10,000 subscribers from across the state and around the world, enjoy sharing this artistic adventure — you can too. To subscribe visit: ADayinVermont.com. Peter’s work can be seen in the Shire’s area at the Epoch Gallery, the Equinox Resort, and Dorset Inn as well as private collections and businesses throughout Vermont and around the world.
MANCHESTER, VT
Rare Orchid Found in Vermont for the First Time Since 1902

A globally rare and federally threatened orchid believed to have been extinct in Vermont since 1902 was recently discovered, the Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department announced Wednesday. The orchid, classified as a small whorled pogonia, was found on Winooski Valley Park District Conservation land in Chittenden County after over a...
CHITTENDEN COUNTY, VT
LTE: Sharon Huntley of the Vermont Journal says farewell

Four and a half years ago, reeling from a sudden job loss, I called up then Vermont Journal publisher Bob Miller and told him he had to hire me. What began as a part time gig in the office a couple days a week, updating the calendar and covering a few meetings a month, turned into a life-changing career move.
VERMONT STATE
Morrow announces candidacy for Windsor Senate Seat

WESTON, Vt. – Christopher Morrow, long time Weston resident and former owner of the Northshire Bookstore in Manchester, is running for state senate in the Windsor district. His recent retirement from active management of the Northshire Bookstore has given Morrow time, as he puts it, “to put my entrepreneurial problem-solving skills to work contributing to the development of smart public policy.”
WESTON, VT
This charming home in Essex Junction has a built in lounge area and fire pit

This 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom house in Essex Junction has lots of modern touches to make it feel like home. There is a first floor primary suite has a large walk in closet and is across from the full bathroom. The backyard has a expansive deck which would be perfect for hosting company during the warmer months. Delayed showings until Sunday, June 12.
ESSEX, VT

