Calligraphy at the VAULT

MANCHESTER,VT — Ever wonder what inspires an an artist or how the process in which they transform the idea into a masterpiece happens? This Saturday, beginning at 11:00am at the Manchester Community Library (MCL), the public is invited to enjoy a rare opportunity to ask questions and observe Peter Huntoon paint of new piece for his A DAY IN VERMONT project. This special event is part of the Green Mountain Festival and Book Sale that will take place June 10-12 at MCL, 138 Cemetery Ave, Manchester, VT - for details and a schedule of events visit: www.mclvt.org.Peter Huntoon has had life long passion for both art and Vermont. In 2013, he launched “A Day in Vermont”, a free weekly email and artistic love letter to his native State. Each week subscribers receive a brand new painting he has created, celebrating the beauty of Vermont. More than 10,000 subscribers from across the state and around the world, enjoy sharing this artistic adventure — you can too. To subscribe visit: ADayinVermont.com. Peter’s work can be seen in the Shire’s area at the Epoch Gallery, the Equinox Resort, and Dorset Inn as well as private collections and businesses throughout Vermont and around the world.

MANCHESTER, VT ・ 3 DAYS AGO