The bill would protect parents’ rights to decide when, where, and how to discuss issues of gender identity & sexual orientation with their young children. HARRISBURG – Sens. Scott Martin (R-13) and Ryan Aument (R-36) announced their intent today to introduce a bill to address discussions of gender identity and sexual orientation in Pennsylvania schools. The proposal is in response to concerns both senators have received from parents that age-inappropriate conversations about these sensitive topics are occurring prematurely and without parental knowledge in elementary school classrooms around the state.

PENNSYLVANIA STATE ・ 20 HOURS AGO