ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albuquerque, NM

Parents of kids involved in school bus crash sue driver, APS, bus driver

By Stephanie Chavez, Jordan Honeycutt
KRQE News 13
KRQE News 13
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0X84vY_0g2OJ1WB00

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The families of three of the students injured when a Mustang crashed into an Albuquerque Public School bus full of students are now suing. They claim the school bus driver was not paying enough attention when the crash happened. One middle-schooler suffered a broken pelvis while another student broke their femur.

Those families are suing Mario Perez, the driver of the Mustang, for driving recklessly. Also included in the lawsuit, APS, and the school bus driver for “failing to keep a proper lookout and failing to yield to passing traffic resulting in the collision.”

Related Coverage

Perez is accused of crashing into the bus in February. Video shows the moment the car hit the center of the bus. Middle schoolers were thrown from one side of the bus to the other.

The bus driver told police he didn’t have time to react as he was crossing Gibson when the Mustang came barreling into him. Mario Perez pled not guilty to 17 counts of child abuse, two of those were enhanced with great bodily harm. If convicted on all counts, the DA’s office says Perez could face more than 50 years in prison. Court records show Perez has two prior speeding tickets but no other criminal history.

Albuquerque Public School told KRQE News 13 that the district does not comment on pending litigation. The plaintiff’s attorneys declined to talk with KRQE News 13.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRQE NEWS 13 - Breaking News, Albuquerque News, New Mexico News, Weather, and Videos.

Comments / 8

Florenceu34 Dillonmc
4d ago

The driver of the mustang is the one responsible for the accident. He should be LOCKED UP for many years. And if he owns any property it should be sold to pay the family's of the children.

Reply
9
BIDUMBSUX
3d ago

Sue the one responsible! The bus driver wasn't the one racing down the street going over a hundred MPH! 🤣🤣🤣🤦‍♂️

Reply
9
Josephine Silva
3d ago

simple greed here. you feel bad for people and the. they pull this stuff. Poor bus driver.

Reply(1)
14
Related
KRQE News 13

Driver flees after fatal hit and run kills pedestrian

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department is investigating a fatal hit and run involving a pedestrian, that pedestrian died on scene. Police say it happened early Friday morning in the area of Central Ave. and Charleston St. N.E. Officials say a woman was crossing Central when she was struck by a black truck. They […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Two dead in fatal rollover crash on I-25

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico State Police say two people are dead following a fatal rollover crash that happened on I-25 Monday. They say around 8:24 p.m., both 29-year-old Karla Yvette Tenorio and 29-year-old Christopher Lee Caseman were ejected from a 2017 Dodge Durango SUV near mile marker 223 in Albuquerque. NMSP says the Durango […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Santa Fe Police investigating fatal pedestrian crash

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Santa Fe Police Department is investigating a crash that left a pedestrian dead June 7. They say it happened just before 9 p.m., when officers responded to a call about a pedestrian that had been hit in the area of Mutt Nelson Rd. and Barton Rd. They found a 34-year-old man […]
SANTA FE, NM
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Albuquerque, NM
Crime & Safety
City
Albuquerque, NM
Albuquerque, NM
Accidents
KRQE News 13

Cibola County Sheriff's Deputies find bear in tree.

The bear was found in a yard in San Rafael, the bear was eventually relocated to Mt. Taylor. Cibola County Sheriff’s Deputies find bear in tree. Creating community: Albuquerque’s largest photo gathering …. Alamogordo man accused of dismembering victim after …. New exhibit brings the beauty of the...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

BCSO rescues teen injured in ATV crash west of Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Department deployed its helicopter to rescue a 14-year-old injured in an ATV crash. It happened June 5 in a remote area between Albuquerque and Route 66 Casino. Deputies and firefighters were already on scene tending to the teen when the helicopter arrived. They put the teen on a […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Fifth suspect arrested in deadly Maverik gas station shooting

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The final teen accused in a deadly case of mistaken identity has been arrested. 16-year-old Adam Sedillo was taken into custody by the Bernalillo County Sheriff’s deputies. He is one of three teenage boys accused of opening fire on an SUV in March, at the Maverik gas station at I-25 and Comanche, […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Aps#Bus Driver#Traffic Accident
KRQE News 13

KRQE Newsfeed: Another break for repeat offender, Second largest fire, Record heat, Teen arrested, New exhibit

Friday’s Top Stories Albuquerque beauty shop owner charged in fentanyl bust Video shows head-on collision between fleeing driver and NMSP officer Creating community: Albuquerque’s largest photo gathering returns Don Perkins, UNM and Dallas Cowboys legend, dies What New Mexico’s election results reveal about state voters Ready-to-eat salads recalled over listeria concerns US Navy helicopter crashes […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Woman allegedly shot boyfriend, dropped body off in parking lot

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque woman is facing a murder charge for the death of her boyfriend. On Wednesday, APD detectives arrested 34-year-old Jasminn Obleton in the 2019 shooting death of Derrick Casey. Officials say detectives believe Obleton shot Casey in the back of the neck during a physical fight in an apartment on the […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

NMSP arrests DWI suspect involved in head-on collision

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico State Police have arrested a Clovis man suspected of DWI. David Marquez, 41, hit an NMSP vehicle after a high-speed chase on I-25 in Albuquerque on June 5. Police also arrested the passenger in the vehicle, 18-year-old Gabriella Ramos. The chase ended with...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
KRQE News 13

Albuquerque beauty shop owner charged in fentanyl bust

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A local beauty supply shop owner is now facing federal drug charges following an undercover drug operation netting thousands of fentanyl pills. APD says Juan Ramon Luevano was arrested Tuesday after DEA and other drug task force officers set up a drug buy in northeast Albuquerque. According to a criminal complaint filed […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

BCSO investigating suspicious death in southwest Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a call for service near the 200 block of Camino Ocho SW Wednesday, June 8, around 2 p.m. BCSO says when deputies arrived on scene they found a woman unconscious and not breathing. The woman was identified as 49-year-old Jennifer Silvernail. Life-saving measures were taken, but […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KOAT 7

BCSO deputies investigating homicide on Pajarito Mesa

PAJARITO MESA, N.M. — Bernalillo County sheriff's deputies are investigating a homicide on the Pajarito Mesa. According to the sheriff's office, deputies were called out to the mesa on Wednesday morning for a report of a male who was found dead. The identity of the victim is unknown at...
BERNALILLO COUNTY, NM
ladailypost.com

NMSP Arrest DWI Suspect After Being Struck Head-On

June 5, 2022, at approximately 12:19 a.m., a New Mexico State Police officer patrolling Interstate 25 northbound observed a 1997 Buick passenger vehicle driving erratic traveling at a high rate of speed near the Paseo Del Norte exit, in Albuquerque. The vehicle was traveling 100 miles per hour in a...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

KRQE News 13

23K+
Followers
7K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Albuquerque and New Mexico Local News and Weather

 https://krqe.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy