Turbocharged Gen III Hemi Engine

Go to any large gathering of classic American muscle cars and you'll find out that, despite the perception that everything has been swapped to modern EFI mills, most are still running traditional carbureted engines. Why? Well, they are affordable, easy to deal with, and just look better under the hood. Plus, with the right parts, they certainly get the job done in terms of performance. This is especially true of big-block Chevy engines that pump out plenty of smile-inducing torque and look great doing it. Engine Masters co-host and Westech dyno dude Steve Brule knows we love us some big-block Chevy action, so he sent over this 427ci engine that was built by Nate Willoughby and Lauryn Terrazi for their 1969 Chevy Nova.

CARS ・ 2 DAYS AGO