ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Belen, NM

Teens charged with stealing flags from Belen veteran’s memorial

By Jordan Honeycutt
KRQE News 13
KRQE News 13
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Mu4HS_0g2OIZEb00

BELEN, N.M. (KRQE) – Six teenagers are facing charges for the theft of three flags from the Belen Veteran’s Memorial. “This kind of disrespect to our veterans and our, American flag to the veterans of city of Belen and Valencia county is not going to be tolerated,” said Chief James Harris, Belen Police Department.

The teens were caught on surveillance video June 3 at the veterans memorial at Eagle Park. They can be seen jumping over the locked gate and taking some time to take the flags down, while three others waited outside before the group ran away. Later, the teens are seen walking with the flag in hand dragging on the ground.

Story continues belo w

This all happened just days after the Memorial Day event to honor veterans and retire an old flag in an official ceremony to put a brand new flag up. It also prompted the mayor to offer a $250 reward and the chief $100 for information leading to the flag’s recovery. It took just hours for someone to turn the kids in.

While the flags were recovered, they will have to be destroyed. People in Belen say the kids need to learn a lesson. “I think the youth need to realize everyone needs to realize the sacrifices made for our country,” said Belen Mayor Robert Noblin Jr.

The chief says the teens ranged in age from 14 to 16. One of the girls had stolen her grandmother’s car and they are also accused of breaking into the pool and causing some damage. As for the tipster, they donated the money back to the city so they can use it to replace the flags.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRQE NEWS 13 - Breaking News, Albuquerque News, New Mexico News, Weather, and Videos.

Comments / 1

Jody Skelton
3d ago

They may not get jail time, but they would be cleaning up trash and doing some community service to where our city was shining! That community service would be able to keep them busy the entire summer!

Reply
4
Related
KRQE News 13

Fifth suspect arrested in deadly Maverik gas station shooting

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The final teen accused in a deadly case of mistaken identity has been arrested. 16-year-old Adam Sedillo was taken into custody by the Bernalillo County Sheriff’s deputies. He is one of three teenage boys accused of opening fire on an SUV in March, at the Maverik gas station at I-25 and Comanche, […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

KRQE Newsfeed: Another break for repeat offender, Second largest fire, Record heat, Teen arrested, New exhibit

Friday’s Top Stories Albuquerque beauty shop owner charged in fentanyl bust Video shows head-on collision between fleeing driver and NMSP officer Creating community: Albuquerque’s largest photo gathering returns Don Perkins, UNM and Dallas Cowboys legend, dies What New Mexico’s election results reveal about state voters Ready-to-eat salads recalled over listeria concerns US Navy helicopter crashes […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Belen, NM
Crime & Safety
City
Albuquerque, NM
City
Belen, NM
KRQE News 13

Albuquerque beauty shop owner charged in fentanyl bust

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A local beauty supply shop owner is now facing federal drug charges following an undercover drug operation netting thousands of fentanyl pills. APD says Juan Ramon Luevano was arrested Tuesday after DEA and other drug task force officers set up a drug buy in northeast Albuquerque. According to a criminal complaint filed […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Cibola County Sheriff's Deputies find bear in tree.

The bear was found in a yard in San Rafael, the bear was eventually relocated to Mt. Taylor. Cibola County Sheriff’s Deputies find bear in tree. Creating community: Albuquerque’s largest photo gathering …. Alamogordo man accused of dismembering victim after …. New exhibit brings the beauty of the...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

BCSO investigating suspicious death in southwest Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a call for service near the 200 block of Camino Ocho SW Wednesday, June 8, around 2 p.m. BCSO says when deputies arrived on scene they found a woman unconscious and not breathing. The woman was identified as 49-year-old Jennifer Silvernail. Life-saving measures were taken, but […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Veteran#Memorial Day#New Mexico State Police#American#Belen Police Department#Aps#Cyfd#Krqe En Espa Ol
KRQE News 13

BCSO investigating homicide at Pajarito Mesa

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide at the Pajarito Mesa. Deputies were dispatched around 8 a.m. and say they do not know the name of the man who was found. They are investigating it as a homicide and have not released any more information. This is a developing story, […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Two dead in fatal rollover crash on I-25

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico State Police say two people are dead following a fatal rollover crash that happened on I-25 Monday. They say around 8:24 p.m., both 29-year-old Karla Yvette Tenorio and 29-year-old Christopher Lee Caseman were ejected from a 2017 Dodge Durango SUV near mile marker 223 in Albuquerque. NMSP says the Durango […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Driver flees after fatal hit and run kills pedestrian

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department is investigating a fatal hit and run involving a pedestrian, that pedestrian died on scene. Police say it happened early Friday morning in the area of Central Ave. and Charleston St. N.E. Officials say a woman was crossing Central when she was struck by a black truck. They […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Disney
KRQE News 13

Woman allegedly shot boyfriend, dropped body off in parking lot

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque woman is facing a murder charge for the death of her boyfriend. On Wednesday, APD detectives arrested 34-year-old Jasminn Obleton in the 2019 shooting death of Derrick Casey. Officials say detectives believe Obleton shot Casey in the back of the neck during a physical fight in an apartment on the […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Santa Fe Police investigating fatal pedestrian crash

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Santa Fe Police Department is investigating a crash that left a pedestrian dead June 7. They say it happened just before 9 p.m., when officers responded to a call about a pedestrian that had been hit in the area of Mutt Nelson Rd. and Barton Rd. They found a 34-year-old man […]
SANTA FE, NM
KRQE News 13

BCSO rescues teen injured in ATV crash west of Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Department deployed its helicopter to rescue a 14-year-old injured in an ATV crash. It happened June 5 in a remote area between Albuquerque and Route 66 Casino. Deputies and firefighters were already on scene tending to the teen when the helicopter arrived. They put the teen on a […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Woman accused of stealing thousands arrested

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Ashley Roybal, the woman accused of stealing thousands from a number of big box stores, is now behind bars. Roybal and her husband Marvin Alderete are accused of stealing from about 28 stores totaling around $20,000. In one case, Alderete is accused of pointing a gun at employees as they make their […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Two more teens turn themselves in for Maverik gas station murder

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department says 15-year-old Ty Gallegos and 16-year-old Estevan Gallegos have turned themselves in in connection to the shooting death of Kayla Montaño. 5 teens in total have been charged in Montaño’s death. Police say three of the five teens allegedly fired 30 rounds at an SUV where Montano was […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Auto shops in southeast Albuquerque targeted by serial burglar

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Nearly a dozen automotive shops in southeast Albuquerque are being targeted by a burglar, each of them suffering thousands of dollars in damages. Owners of the shops recently caught up with the man they believe is behind the break-ins. Surveillance video from Taz Automotive on Juan Tabo near I-40, shows a man rifling […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

NMSP arrests DWI suspect involved in head-on collision

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico State Police have arrested a Clovis man suspected of DWI. David Marquez, 41, hit an NMSP vehicle after a high-speed chase on I-25 in Albuquerque on June 5. Police also arrested the passenger in the vehicle, 18-year-old Gabriella Ramos. The chase ended with...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

KRQE News 13

23K+
Followers
7K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Albuquerque and New Mexico Local News and Weather

 https://krqe.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy