Douglas County, KS

Suspect in deadly motorcycle hit-and-run crash arrested

By Mike Coutee
KSNT News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2joXIH_0g2OITwF00

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Kan. — The suspect in the deadly motorcycle hit-and-run crash that killed a 10-year-old girl was taken into custody Friday evening in Indiana.

The Sheriff’s Office had a warrant for Jose Alfredo Galiano Mesa’s arrest as the suspected driver that struck a motorcycle around 5:19 p.m., May 14 at East 1900 Road and Kansas Highway 10.

Brooklyn Brouhard, 10, of Eudora, later died from her injuries. She was a passenger on the motorcycle driven by her grandfather Barry Larson, 54, of Eudora, who was also injured.

Train smashes into semi-truck in Emporia, 2 injured

Investigators said they located Mesa inside of a vehicle and took him into custody. The Sheriff’s office said they will transfer Mesa back to Douglas County as he will face charges.

“We are grateful for this arrest to begin the next chapter in the process of bringing answers to Brooklyn and her family. We thank all law enforcement agencies, especially the U.S. Marshals for their hard work.” Armbrister said. “I also want to thank the public for their patience and trust in us in this process as we were limited in the information we could provide while trying to locate a suspect in this serious crime who was eluding us.”

Investigators also said, Mesa was in Lawrence, Kansas earlier in the day for a painting job and was driving back to the Kansas City area.

The office put a warrant out for Mesa’s arrest once he was identified as a suspect in the case, following an “extensive” investigation.

