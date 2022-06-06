ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elizabethton, TN

Colonel James D. Chandler

By Janie McKinney
elizabethton.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleColonel James D. Chandler (U.S. Army Retired), 89, of Elizabethton, Tenn., went to be with his Savior, Jesus, on Saturday, May 28, 2022 at Hermitage Healthcare Center. James was born June 13, 1932, in Jenkins, Ky., to parents, Paul and Myrtle Blizzard Chandler. After graduating from Jenkins High School, James won...

www.elizabethton.com

Comments / 0

Related
elizabethton.com

Jack Anderson Chambers

Jack Anderson Chambers, 94, Elizabethton, went to Glory on June 9, 2022 at his home on Jim Elliot Road surrounded by family. Jack was the son of Eliga Scott Chambers and Evelin Blevins Chambers and was born on a cold, snowy day, at home, on Tiger Creek. He attended Hampton Elementary School and after his father’s unexpected death, he left school after the 6th grade to help his mother raise his younger siblings. He worked at North American Rayon (back in the day when they sent a bus, driven by Gene “Hog” Wilson, to Tiger Creek to pick up employees to be transported to work at the plant). He served proudly for his country in Germany as a Corporal for the First U.S. Army Rangers. After his service in the military, he returned to North American Rayon and retired as a security guard at the age of 72. He married the love of his life, Margaret Christine Jones, on September 21, 1956 at Unicoi Methodist Church and they were married for 61 years.
ELIZABETHTON, TN
elizabethton.com

Betty Jane Bowers Brewer

Betty Jane Bowers Brewer, 79, Elizabethton, passed away Tuesday, June 7, 2022, at her residence. She was born September 4, 1942 in Bluff City to the late Jay N. and Helen Joey Oliver Bowers. Betty was a homemaker. She attended Zion Baptist Church. She loved to work puzzles and quilt.
ELIZABETHTON, TN
elizabethton.com

Ferrell Piper

Ferrell Piper, 85, of Johnson City, Tenn., passed away on June 9, 2022 at the James H. Quillen Veteran’s Administration Medical Center under hospice care. He was born in Clinton, Ky. Ferrell was a veteran of the United States Army and served his country with honor in the Tank Corps. After leaving the U.S. Army, he worked for Planters Peanut Company, becoming a manager at different stores across the country. After leaving Planters Peanuts he began his own business in Washington DC, selling a variety of candies and nuts from around the world: The F Street Peanut Shoppe. Because of the store’s success, he sold the business and retired at age 34. He and his wife Shirley shortly thereafter moved to Clinton, Ky., where they would live for the next 33 years.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
elizabethton.com

McQueen: ‘There was not a day that I dreaded to go to work for the City of Elizabethton’

David McQueen wore many hats in his 37 years working for the City of Elizabethton Parks and Recreation Department. He has worn the hat of janitor, and most recently supervisor of grounds, maintaining more than 130 acres of parkland, two recreational centers, a public pool and 10 city parks. His retirement was recognized on Thursday during the Elizabethton City Council meeting and was honored by having Riverside Park named the David McQueen Riverside Park.
ELIZABETHTON, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
State
Tennessee State
Elizabethton, TN
Government
Local
Tennessee Government
City
Jonesborough, TN
City
Huntsville, TN
State
Kentucky State
City
Elizabethton, TN
City
Charleston, TN
elizabethton.com

Pastor Ken Hauser retires after 40-year ministry at local church

Fellowship Community Church, Watauga, will have a special service Sunday at 10 a.m. to celebrate the 40-year ministry of Pastor Ken Hauser, who is retiring. Following the service a potluck meal will be held. Fellowship Community Church was organized by Pastor Hauser in 1982, and he has been the faithful...
WATAUGA, TN
elizabethton.com

Church Briefs

The Rev. Nathan Jennings will preach at the morning worship service Sunday at New Liberty Free Will Baptist Church. The service will begin at 11 a.m. The Rev. Mark Potter will preach at the evening service Sunday, which begins at 6 p.m. Everyone is invited to attend the services. New...
ELIZABETHTON, TN
elizabethton.com

Pro and Con (sorta) for the ‘Move over Law’

Sunday, June 5, around 1 p.m. Con — sort of: My son was driving us on I-26 going from Johnson City to Kingsport. A policeman had a vehicle pulled off in the emergency lane on the right hand side of the highway, J.C. My other son and his girl...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
elizabethton.com

ETSU students partner with Steele Creek Park

JOHNSON CITY — Before even arriving at Bristol’s Steele Creek Park, a recreation area spanning more than 2,220 acres of fields and forests, you can compile an impressive list of facts, figures and observations. You’ll notice that the park is home to over 200 species of birds, over...
BRISTOL, TN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesus
Person
Chris Hughes
elizabethton.com

TBI investigating officer-involved shooting in Carter County

At the request of 1st District Attorney General Ken Baldwin, TBI agents are investigating the circumstances leading to an officer-involved shooting that occurred Friday morning in Carter County. Just before 7:30 a.m., the Carter County Sheriff’s Office received a call reporting a man threatening residents with a gun in the...
CARTER COUNTY, TN
elizabethton.com

ETSU hosting event celebrating Juneteenth

JOHNSON CITY — East Tennessee State University will commemorate Juneteenth, a federal holiday that celebrates the end of slavery in the United States, in an on-campus event later this month. The celebration is planned for Friday, June 17, at 11:30 a.m. at the Mary V. Jordan Multicultural Center, located...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
elizabethton.com

River Riders dominate Flyboys to earn series sweep

The Elizabethton River Riders (6-2) got back in the win column in convincing fashion on Thursday night by defeating the Greeneville Flyboys (3-5) by a final score of 11-4. Third baseman Harrison Rodgers went 2-for-5 with a home run, two RBI, and two runs scored. The win marked the end...
ELIZABETHTON, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Colonel#Recruiting#Jenkins High School#U S Army Ranger#Texas A M#Battalion Executive#Tet
elizabethton.com

Rocky Mount hosts annual American Heritage Festival

The Rocky Mount State Historic Site in Piney Flats will host its annual American Heritage Festival on June 11 and 12. During this two-day event, Rocky Mount will hold one of the largest historical events covering the Revolutionary War to present day. Join historic reenactors at our Historic Site as they gather to share their knowledge and educate the public.
PINEY FLATS, TN
elizabethton.com

Roan Mountain man reports $50,000 stolen from residence

A Roan Mountain man reportedly took $50,000 from his bank account to buy land in South Carolina only to have someone reportedly break in and steal the money. James Enkema of 163 Clarktown Road in Roan Mountain reported the theft to Carter County Sheriff Sgt. Justin Burchfield after Burchfield responded to the call at 11:24 p.m. on June 3.
ROAN MOUNTAIN, TN
elizabethton.com

Flyboys take series opener against River Riders

The Greeneville Flyboys (3-4) made their first trip of the season to Northeast Community Credit Union Ballpark on Wednesday night and they made it a productive one, defeating the home-standing Elizabethton River Riders (5-2) by a final score of 7-3. Flyboys second baseman Brock Daniels went 3-for-4 with an RBI and two runs scored.
GREENEVILLE, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Belgium
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
Country
Vietnam
Country
Germany
elizabethton.com

Police Beats

The following arrests have been reported by the Carter County Sheriff’s Office:. Jesse Stuart Hampton was arrested on June 1 by CCSO Deputy Christopher Caudill for public intoxication. George Joshua Harrison was arrested on June 1 by CCSO Sgt. Johnathan Blevins on a warrant for failure to appear. Alexander...
CARTER COUNTY, TN
elizabethton.com

Board makes right choice in selecting Carpenter as new school superintendent

The Carter County School Board, in our opinion, made the right choice this weekend in selecting Brandon Carpenter as the superintendent of schools. Carpenter is home-grown and is a product of Carter County schools. He has spent his entire educational career in Carter County, both as a teacher and principal. He is also a coach. Carpenter has proven himself to be a capable leader.
CARTER COUNTY, TN
elizabethton.com

City Council approves additions, revisions to personnel rules and regulations

The Elizabethton City Council approved recommendations presented by the Personnel Advisory Board to the current personnel rules and regulations. Each of the recommendations were addressed by City Manager Daniel Estes and Angie Lyons, director of human resources for the City of Elizabethton. The first addition was to the Leave Advancement...
ELIZABETHTON, TN
elizabethton.com

Johnson City man arrested after attempt to steal bicycle

A Johnson City man was arrested after police responded to a report of a burglary in progress. Justin Fair of Sylvan Drive in Johnson City was apprehended by the Johnson City Police after officers responded to 907 Forest Avenue in Johnson City at 12:40 a.m. on Wednesday. Fair was charged...
JOHNSON CITY, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy