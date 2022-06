Consumer News with ABC Columbia is brought to you by Grow Financial. COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– A new report out this evening shows South Carolina is the 33rd most expensive state for household bills. The report from Doxo found, on average, South Carolina residents spend more than $1,700 per month on common household bills. That’s actually 11% lower than the national average of more than $2,000 per month. Columbia residents specifically pay $1,760 a month on household bills. Those bills include rent or mortgage, car loans and insurance, life and health insurance and other bills like utilities. Columbia is ranked the 38th most expensive city in the Palmetto State based on Doxo’s report. Hawaii was ranked as the most expensive for household bills, compared to West Virginia as the least expensive.

COLUMBIA, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO