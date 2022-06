House Minority Leader Todd Rutherford endorsed former U.S. Rep. Joe Cunningham for governor, saying he accomplished more in a single term in Washington than his Democratic primary rival, S.C. Sen. Mia McLeod, has in 12 years in the Statehouse. Rutherford’s comments stand as a firm rebuke of McLeod’s assertion that Cunningham is just another “Republican-lite” Democrat who couldn’t hold onto his legislative seat after a single term. More: The Post and Courier, WIS TV, The State.

