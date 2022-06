HANCOCK COUNTY, W.Va. — Hancock County Commissioners got an update Thursday on construction plans for the new home of the county's health department. It will be a 4,000 square foot, one-story building located next to the county's magistrate office. The plot of land is owned by the county and health department officials said the new building will help them better serve the needs of the community.

