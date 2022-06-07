Flowery Branch High School’s Odyssey of the Mind team continues winning streak at world finals

From left: Trinity Failyer, Anna Turpin, Madeleine Vaughn, Mae Mae Willard, Emma Veiga, Aiden Johnson and Abbie Nix won first place at the Odyssey of the Mind World Finals at Iowa State University May 28. Photo courtesy Aaron Turpin

Flowery Branch High School may have a dynasty on its hands with its veteran Odyssey of the Mind team.

The team took first place at the Odyssey of the Mind World Finals May 28 at Iowa State University — its second first-place finish in four years, with two top three finishes in between.

Some team members haven’t missed a trip to the finals in their entire careers, and the oldest members are rising juniors with two years of eligibility left.

Madeleine Vaughn, a rising ninth grader who has competed above her age group with the high school team for two years, said she was the first to run down to grab the trophy at the awards ceremony.

“The majority of my team had actually won world finals before,” Vaughn said. “It was me and one other person who hadn’t, and I really wanted one win because I’ve won second and I’ve won third. … I was really happy when I heard my name called.”

Odyssey of the Mind is a worldwide competition with an emphasis on solving problems creatively. The main part of the competition is a planned performance in front of judges who score based on specific criteria.

Teams can choose one of five different long-term problems they plan for all school year, requiring students to write a script, build complex sets and costumes and practice their performance.

Aaron Turpin, Hall County Schools assistant superintendent and an Odyssey coach for 12 years, said his team has gotten better and more creative with its engineering over time. Most of the students are in Hall County’s STEAM program, he said.

“It was very rewarding,” Turpin said of the finals win. “They work on this solution for nine months, and there’s a lot of trial and error, and what made it to world finals was definitely not what was talked about back in August.”

The Flowery Branch team typically chooses the technical problem, which requires engineering something that gets incorporated into the performance.

This year, the team had to solve a real-world problem in the performance and chose pollution, but with a twist: their characters lived on the Great Pacific Garbage Patch and wanted their garbage to stay put.

“Our show, it was pretty much (about) the hypocrisy of humans,” Vaughn said.

A colorful cast of characters, including a raccoon, a Papa John’s box and an animated fork named Forky, had to work together to defeat trash-eating microbes.

The characters used a lighthouse to deter their enemy, a 6-foot-tall structure built out of wood, styrofoam, shingles and test tubes for its light.

“It couldn’t have any electrical components,” Vaughn said. “It had to be all mechanical,”

They used a complex system with a sand timer, weights and a scissor lift that sucked the styrofoam microbes into the lighthouse.

“It took many months to perfect,” Vaughn said.

Five minutes before their competition spot, while they were wheeling their backdrop to their stage area, one of the wheels caught and broke in an elevator, Turpin said. Luckily, they packed an extra wheel caster and quickly attached it to keep the show running smoothly and still put on a championship worthy performance.

“It’s the problem-solving skills that we all need in today’s world,” Turpin said. “Not only have the wherewithal to solve the problem but have the wherewithal to anticipate there could be a problem and put an extra caster in the supply box.”

Emma Veiga, a rising junior who has competed in Odyssey for eight years, said it has helped spur other interests for her.

“I’m getting more involved in the technical portion of it,” Veiga said. “I figured I enjoyed doing it in Odyssey, so I might enjoy doing it in the theater program at my school.”

When asked about the goal for next year, Veiga said, simply, “Repeat. Repeat.”