ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flowery Branch, GA

Flowery Branch High School’s Odyssey of the Mind team continues winning streak at world finals

By Conner Evans
The Times
The Times
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PSQn0_0g2OG5aM00
From left: Trinity Failyer, Anna Turpin, Madeleine Vaughn, Mae Mae Willard, Emma Veiga, Aiden Johnson and Abbie Nix won first place at the Odyssey of the Mind World Finals at Iowa State University May 28. Photo courtesy Aaron Turpin

Flowery Branch High School may have a dynasty on its hands with its veteran Odyssey of the Mind team.

The team took first place at the Odyssey of the Mind World Finals May 28 at Iowa State University — its second first-place finish in four years, with two top three finishes in between.

Some team members haven’t missed a trip to the finals in their entire careers, and the oldest members are rising juniors with two years of eligibility left.

Madeleine Vaughn, a rising ninth grader who has competed above her age group with the high school team for two years, said she was the first to run down to grab the trophy at the awards ceremony.

“The majority of my team had actually won world finals before,” Vaughn said. “It was me and one other person who hadn’t, and I really wanted one win because I’ve won second and I’ve won third. … I was really happy when I heard my name called.”

Odyssey of the Mind is a worldwide competition with an emphasis on solving problems creatively. The main part of the competition is a planned performance in front of judges who score based on specific criteria.

Teams can choose one of five different long-term problems they plan for all school year, requiring students to write a script, build complex sets and costumes and practice their performance.

Aaron Turpin, Hall County Schools assistant superintendent and an Odyssey coach for 12 years, said his team has gotten better and more creative with its engineering over time. Most of the students are in Hall County’s STEAM program, he said.

“It was very rewarding,” Turpin said of the finals win. “They work on this solution for nine months, and there’s a lot of trial and error, and what made it to world finals was definitely not what was talked about back in August.”

The Flowery Branch team typically chooses the technical problem, which requires engineering something that gets incorporated into the performance.

This year, the team had to solve a real-world problem in the performance and chose pollution, but with a twist: their characters lived on the Great Pacific Garbage Patch and wanted their garbage to stay put.

“Our show, it was pretty much (about) the hypocrisy of humans,” Vaughn said.

A colorful cast of characters, including a raccoon, a Papa John’s box and an animated fork named Forky, had to work together to defeat trash-eating microbes.

The characters used a lighthouse to deter their enemy, a 6-foot-tall structure built out of wood, styrofoam, shingles and test tubes for its light.

“It couldn’t have any electrical components,” Vaughn said. “It had to be all mechanical,”

They used a complex system with a sand timer, weights and a scissor lift that sucked the styrofoam microbes into the lighthouse.

“It took many months to perfect,” Vaughn said.

Five minutes before their competition spot, while they were wheeling their backdrop to their stage area, one of the wheels caught and broke in an elevator, Turpin said. Luckily, they packed an extra wheel caster and quickly attached it to keep the show running smoothly and still put on a championship worthy performance.

“It’s the problem-solving skills that we all need in today’s world,” Turpin said. “Not only have the wherewithal to solve the problem but have the wherewithal to anticipate there could be a problem and put an extra caster in the supply box.”

Emma Veiga, a rising junior who has competed in Odyssey for eight years, said it has helped spur other interests for her.

“I’m getting more involved in the technical portion of it,” Veiga said. “I figured I enjoyed doing it in Odyssey, so I might enjoy doing it in the theater program at my school.”

When asked about the goal for next year, Veiga said, simply, “Repeat. Repeat.”

Comments / 0

Related
dawgnation.com

Georgia lands 5 on Athlon preseason first-team, but noteworthy names overlooked

ATHENS — Georgia football got its fair share of recognition on the Athlon Magazine preseason All-SEC teams, even after losing 15 players in the NFL Draft. The Bulldogs, ranked No. 3 in Athlon’s Preseason Top 25 poll behind No. 1 Alabama and No. 2 Ohio State, had five first-team All-SEC selections, a mark bettered only by the Tide (seven).
GEORGIA STATE
CBS 46

Marietta High School principal removed from position with no explanation

MARIETTA, Ga. (CBS46) - On Tuesday, the school board for Marietta City Schools voted to remove Keith Ball as principal of Marietta High School. Ball was named Georgia’s Principal of the Year in 2021 by the Georgia Association of Secondary School Principals. Board members Jason Waters, Jeff DeJarnett, Jailene...
MARIETTA, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Georgia Education
Local
Georgia Sports
City
Flowery Branch, GA
Flowery Branch, GA
Education
County
Hall County, GA
Flowery Branch, GA
Sports
Hall County, GA
Sports
Hall County, GA
Education
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Odyssey Of The Mind#Pollution#The Odyssey#Highschoolsports#Iowa State University
CBS 46

RESTAURANT REPORT CARD: Seaside Oyster Bar scores 100, Peachtree Cafe not so peachy

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - On South Clayton Street in Lawrenceville, a popular café is not so peachy this week after failing a routine health inspection. Peachtree Café scored 50 points and a “U” for unsatisfactory. The report says there was a mold-like substance in the ice machine. Plus, an employee used a drinking glass to scoop the ice. And chicken tenders, cooked mushrooms and French toast were at unsafe temperatures. So, we questioned the owner of the restaurant.
ATLANTA, GA
Ash Jurberg

The actress giving millions of dollars to the Atlanta community

In the late 80s and early '90s, Jami Gertz was one of the most popular actors in Hollywood. She starred in movies such as Sixteen Candles, The Lost Boys, and Less than Zero. But now, she may be better known for charitable donations. Together with her husband, Antony Ressler, Jami has donated millions to organizations in Atlanta and across the United States.
ATLANTA, TX
eastcobbnews.com

Georgia primary ballot questions deliver lopsided results

The biggest winners in the Georgia primary elections on May 24—at least in terms of percentage of the vote—weren’t individual candidates or those fighting against Cityhood referendums in Cobb County. The respective Republican and Democratic questions that appeared on partisan ballots were overwhelmingly lopsided, which isn’t a...
COBB COUNTY, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS 46

Anonymous donor honors Northeast Georgia Medical Center staff with artwork

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Frontline staff at the Northeast Georgia Medical Center were honored by an anonymous donor with artwork painted of them for their dedication and bravery during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. Officials say the artwork was painted by French artist Alexis Le Borgne and titled “Plus...
ATLANTA, GA
AccessAtlanta

Best bets for seafood in Atlanta

There’s no doubt that Atlanta is absolutely fabulous. The only thing missing is a beach. Although we can’t dip our toes in the sand and smell the salty air, we’re not deprived of incredibly fresh seafood. Getting fish from the ocean to a restaurant plate in under...
ATLANTA, GA
11Alive

Johnny Hunt loses Pastor Emeritus status at FBCW

WOODSTOCK, Ga. — A popular church pastor has been suspended from his role following abuse allegations. On Friday, in a letter to the First Baptist Church of Woodstock congregation, Pastor Jeremy Morton formally suspended Johnny Hunt’s role within the church and outlined proactive steps FBCW is taking to fight against abuse.
WOODSTOCK, GA
Lifewnikk

Rays on the River Restaurant Atlanta, GA Review

If you are in the Atlanta area and in search of fresh, high quality seafood it would be a great idea to try out this restaurant. There are a lot of seafood lovers out there and with that the demand for seafood continues to increase. Though there are a lot of seafood restaurants in the Atlanta area, there aren’t as many restaurants that offer fresh seafood with a variety of options. Being so into reviews, when my father originally told me about this restaurant my first reaction was to take a look at the google reviews and when I did I noticed that Rays on the River had a 4.6 star rating that included over 6K reviews. These customers raved about how exceptional the view of the restaurant was and how delicious the food has been. When I arrived to the restaurant I also noticed the beautiful view of the river that surrounded it. Not only that but the wait staff had been extremely friendly and seated us in a timely matter. The dish that I ordered consisted of well seasoned scallops, fresh fish, lobster tail, with fresh broccoli on the side and boy was I impressed by the taste of everything and how well they presented the dish. Some other popular dishes that the server spoke of included Filet Mignon & Lobster Tail, Sunday Brunch, Calamari, and for dessert, Key Lime Pie. Overall, visiting Rays on the River was an amazing experience and changed my love for seafood for forever.
ATLANTA, GA
wtoc.com

Georgia has 2 of the 20 counties that have seen the biggest growth in housing over the last decade

(Stacker) - For the last couple of years, headlines about the housing market have dominated the news cycles. From housing shortages to sky-high home prices, we’ve all heard about how the pandemic has affected nearly every housing market across the nation. Many of us have experienced the phenomenon firsthand. But while the pandemic has certainly had an impact on the housing market, there are plenty of other factors that have spurred housing growth in counties across the nation—and these factors aren’t as widely discussed.
GEORGIA STATE
11Alive

How this special bookshelf can protect kids in the classroom

ACWORTH, Ga. — As the nation grapples with a series of mass shootings, one man said he has a way to help protect children in school: a bookshelf. Pete Facchini is the CEO of Protected Solutions in Acworth and has helped create a subtle way to deal with what seems to be an increasing problem.
ACWORTH, GA
earnthenecklace.com

John Martin Leaving WRCB Local 3 News: Where Is the Tennessee Anchor Going?

Tennessee residents were entertained by John Martin’s brand of reportage every morning. But that era has come to an end. John Martin announced he is leaving Local 3 News in Chattanooga. Naturally, WRCB viewers had questions about his departure. They want to know where he’s going next and if he’ll stay in Chattanooga. Martin recently celebrated a milestone in his personal life with his followers and viewers. And, he shared answers about his professional life, too.
TENNESSEE STATE
The Times

The Times

Gainesville, GA
7K+
Followers
190
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Times

Comments / 0

Community Policy