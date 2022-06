Seagate Development Group broke ground on a new facility for American Builders & Contractors Supply Co. Inc., a wholesale distributor of roofing and siding, at the Charlotte County Park of Commerce, adjacent to Punta Gorda Airport. The pre-engineered metal building, including metal panels and a stucco façade, will accommodate a more than 53,200-square-foot warehouse and a more than 6,700-square-foot office area, along with a fenced outdoor yard. The office space will feature a conference room, break room and showroom. It will sit on 6 acres, with 2.5 acres for future expansion. The design-build is slated for completion in the first quarter of 2023.

PUNTA GORDA, FL ・ 3 DAYS AGO