ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mahoning County, OH

The impact of rising fuel prices in the Valley

By Gerry Ricciutti
WKBN
WKBN
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QzIfg_0g2OF6VI00

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — As we’re now shelling out north of $5 a gallon for gas and around $6 for diesel, those depending on fuel taxes to pave our roads aren’t getting anything more.

“The state and federal gas tax are flat fees so regardless of what the cost of gas is we’re getting the same amount per gallon,” said Mahoning County Engineer Pat Ginnetti.

Right now we pay almost 18.5 cents per gallon in federal taxes. In Ohio, it’s 38.5 cents for gasoline and 47 cents for diesel. Pennsylvania charges even more for both.

Ohio Black vote debate: Lawsuit targets Youngstown

Ohio’s 88 county engineers split a portion of what’s brought in with the lion’s share going to ODOT. But Ginnetti said the rising prices affect not only his fuel budget but also what his office pays for products like asphalt and plastic pipes for sewer and water projects that are petroleum-based.

“How do you account for that and how do you plan for it? It starts chipping away at other areas so you gotta cut back somewhere else,” said Ginnetti.

Although the county’s paving program won’t start until later this summer, Ginnetti says the price for asphalt has already doubled last year’s figures.

While a new sales tax levy passed last Nov. is expected to bring in $8 to $9 million a year — more and more of that money is now likely to go toward fuel and things like asphalt which will affect a lot of road projects the county has planned.

“Our estimates from last Nov. to today are drastically different because of the costs so right now the project is almost half of what we anticipated,” said Ginnetti.

For now, Ginnetti says he can only hope Washington can bring inflation under control before things get worse.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.

Comments / 2

Related
WGAL

Could Pennsylvania suspend its gas tax?

Pennsylvania's gas tax is the third highest in the nation. Now that gas prices are averaging $5 per gallon in the commonwealth, there's talk about suspending the tax. But that's all it is – just talk. Democratic state Rep. Tony DeLuca, of Allegheny County, proposed legislation in March to...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Cleveland Scene

New Law Builds a Bridge Between Ohio Farmland Owners and Buyers

A program in the works is expected to help ensure the livelihood of farmers in Ohio and strengthen food-system resilience. The Family Farm ReGeneration Act is a new law to incentivize established farmers and producers to sell land, livestock, buildings and equipment to those just getting started. Amalie Lipstreu, policy...
OHIO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Government
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Austintown, OH
State
Washington State
Mahoning County, OH
Traffic
Local
Ohio Traffic
Youngstown, OH
Traffic
Mahoning County, OH
Government
City
Youngstown, OH
Youngstown, OH
Government
County
Mahoning County, OH
WKBN

Local business leaving downtown Youngstown

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A local business says it is leaving downtown Youngstown. OH Donut Company made the announcement Friday on its Facebook page. The store opened in June 2021, but owners say the area has not recovered from the losses it suffered in 2020. OH Donut will remain open along Route 224 in Boardman, […]
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
CBS Pittsburgh

In Pennsylvania, attorney general lacks power to investigate price gouging at the gas pump

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- As gasoline prices now average more than $5 a gallon, and oil companies post record profits this year, many suspect price-gouging at the pump. Pennsylvania has among the weakest laws in the nation when it comes to investigating and preventing price-gouging. Unlike some states, service stations here can raise gas prices multiple times a day, and the state attorney general has no stand-alone power to investigate price-gouging. Some state lawmakers say that must change."We're at over $5 a gallon," said Pennsylvania Sen. Marty Flynn, D-Scranton. "This is getting insane. I could see it if these companies were...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WTOL 11

Could Ohioans get relief payments to help offset inflation?

TOLEDO, Ohio — From rising gas prices to paying more for food, people are concerned about inflation and if there will be any relief. Dr. Peter VanderHart, an economics professor at BGSU, says we are close to the highest levels of inflation. He doesn't think prices will go down,...
OHIO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Water Projects#Fuel Taxes#Ohio Black#Odot
WKBN

Old building has new life in Austintown

Five years and $5million later, what had been the old Youngstown Developmental Center in Austintown has a new purpose of providing care for those with disabilities, autism and mental health needs.
AUSTINTOWN, OH
cwcolumbus.com

Columbia Gas proposes 27% rate hike in monthly bills

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Columbia Gas of Ohio is asking the Public Utilities Commission of Ohio to approve a 27% hike in monthly bills for natural gas distribution service. It comes as people are already paying more at the pump and at the grocery store. "We're seeing increases at the...
COLUMBUS, OH
WFMJ.com

FirstEnergy works to restore electricity in Columbiana, Mercer counties

FirstEnergy crews are working to restore power to hundreds of homes and businesses after storms moved through Wednesday night. The hardest-hit county was Columbiana where the utility reported 1,600 outages at around midnight. By 4 a.m. that number had been reduced to 458 in Columbiana County and 164 in Mercer...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sales Tax
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Business
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Gas Price
WKBN

WKBN

33K+
Followers
18K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

WKBN.com - Local news, weather and sports in Youngstown, Ohio.

 https://WKBN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy