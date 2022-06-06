Upper Cook Inlet Commercial Fishing Announcement No. 2

To protect king salmon bound for the Kasilof River, the Alaska Department of Fish and Game (ADF&G) is implementing the following personal use fishing regulation restrictions for the Kasilof River set gillnet fishery effective 6:00 a.m. Wednesday, June 15 through 11:00 p.m. Friday, June 24, 2022. The daily fishing hours in the personal use set gillnet fishery at the mouth of the Kasilof River will be reduced by five hours each day and the fishery will be open from 11:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m. daily from Wednesday, June 15 through Friday, June 24, 2022. This gillnet fishery is in conjunction with the Upper Cook Inlet personal use fisheries on the Kenai, Kasilof, and Susitna rivers, and Fish Creek (by emergency order), and the total salmon household limit applies to a combination from all four fisheries. A 2022 Upper Cook Inlet Personal Use permit and a resident sport fishing license are required and must be on you. Only Alaska residents may participate in this fishery.

