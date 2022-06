BENTONVILLE, Ark. — Habitat for Humanity of Benton County will host a “Feed It Forward Sale” food drive next week. The drive will be held on June 17 and 18 from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. at the Habitat Restore located at 1212 N. Walton Blvd. The Habitat Restore is offering 25% off a purchase when you bring in five non-perishable food items and 50% off for 10 nonperishable food items. This excludes Green Sheen Paint and Omaha Tools.

BENTON COUNTY, AR ・ 1 DAY AGO