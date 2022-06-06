ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Iowa Primary Elections are Tuesday

KAAL-TV
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePolls will be open from 7 a.m.–8 p.m. Voters can register online, through the mail, or at the polls on Election Day. To register online click here. At least 17 years old (must be...

www.kaaltv.com

Pen City Current

Mitchell, Widbin defeated in Republican primaries

DES MOINES – Iowa Rep. Joe Mitchell (R-Wayland) was ousted in Tuesday’s primary voting for State Rep. District 87. Mitchell, whose district has changed for the upcoming term due to state redistricting, is serving his second term representing southeast Iowa, including northwest Lee County. The new 87th district...
LEE COUNTY, IA
WOWT

Iowa senator, lawmakers announce DEFEND Act

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Iowa Sen. Joni Ernst and several other lawmakers announced a bipartisan effort to control Iranian tensions. The DEFEND Act would require the Department of Defense to work with Jordan, Egypt, and other Middle Eastern countries to create a coordinated defense system in the region. This is in response to Iran boosting production of enriched uranium in an effort to grow its nuclear program.
IOWA STATE
KAAL-TV

Disability Rights Iowa releases summer public survey

(ABC 6 News) - An Iowa nonprofit wants public input on its focuses. Disability Rights Iowa released its bi-annual public survey, which includes a new question about providing assistance across the entire state of Iowa. Executive director Catherine Johnson said the small nonprofit may be able to solve many individual...
IOWA STATE
Sioux City Journal

OTHER VOICES: A mean, disappointing 2022 Iowa legislative session

The 2022 session of the Iowa Legislature had a mean streak. On the session’s first day, Senate President Jake Chapman, a Republican from Adel, declared that public schools and the media have a “sinister agenda” aimed at harming children. With that began a session where many majority Republicans and GOP Gov. Kim Reynolds assailed public education. Chapman even proposed legislation that would have made teachers and school staff into criminals for making books he dubbed obscene available in libraries.
IOWA STATE
State
Iowa State
Local
Iowa Elections
Local
Iowa Government
KGLO News

A 3-1 vote split among Iowa’s U.S. House members on gun bill

WASHINGTON — Iowa’s delegation in the U.S. House has voted along party lines on new gun regulations, like raising the age to buy AR-15 style rifles from 18 to 21. Democratic Congresswoman Cindy Axne of West Des Moines called it “common sense, comprehensive legislation that will help curb the gun violence epidemic.” The three Iowa Republicans in the U.S. House voted no. Congresswoman Ashley Hinson, a Republican from Marion, said the bill Democrats proposed was unconstitutional.
IOWA STATE
ourquadcities.com

Second Amendment rights in Iowa to be on November ballot

Gun policies continue to be a hot debate topic in the U.S. after the recent mass school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, with lawmakers struggling to agree on how to take action. But in Iowa specifically, gun policies could get even more attention over the next six months. That’s because voters...
IOWA STATE
littlevillagemag.com

‘Cresting at the right time’: Franken wins, Reynolds forsakes fellow Republicans, and other takeaways from the primary election

Retired Adm. Mike Franken easily defeated Abby Finkenauer to win the Democratic nomination for U.S. Senate in what was the highest profile contested race in the nation on Tuesday. Franken won 55.2 percent of the vote and carried 76 of Iowa’s 99 counties, including Johnson and Linn, according to the unofficial totals published by the Secretary of State’s Office for the June 7 primary election.
IOWA STATE
WOWT

Election 2022: Iowa primary election results

We now know the final two candidates heading to the November ballot for a Nebraska state senate seat. They’re throwing a party across the state of Iowa to decide Democratic and Republican candidates for the U.S. Senate, Congress, and the Iowa Legislature. New filings in Herbster vs Slama case.
IOWA STATE
NewsTalk 1280 WGBF

Iowa Lakes Have a Dirty Little Secret

Iowa has lakes, yes we do! As many as Minnesota? Well no, not even close. How about as many as Florida? Um, no. They actually have more than Minnesota. Sorry, guys. So, how about having maybe as many as even Wisconsin? Well, no we do not They actually have as many as Minnesota, fun fact.
IOWA STATE
kmaland.com

Iowa News Headlines Thursday, June 9th, 2022

(Washington, DC) -- A Hollywood actor who is a native of Uvalde, Texas -- and a gun owner -- met with Iowa Senator Chuck Grassley to talk about ways to prevent future mass shootings. Grassley says Matthew McConaughey and his wife Camila Alves met with him in his Senate office Tuesday, and that McConaughey wanted to know more about Grassley’s bill that would have the Secret Service Threat Assessment Center advise schools on how to recognize the warning signs of student behavior that might turn deadly. Grassley told him the bill is being held up by New Jersey Democrat Cory Booker, to which he says McConaughey “took a real interest” in that and said “he was going to have a conversation” with him about it. In a speech at the White House Tuesday, McConaughey expressed support for raising the age for buying A-R-15-style assault rifles from 18 to 21.
IOWA STATE
KXRB 1140 AM/100.1 FM

Men, Shave Off Your Mustaches To Stay Out of Iowa Jail

Every once in a while, you'll come across these weird laws that are just too ridiculous to be true. Then you question who even thought to create these strange statutes. I was researching some peculiar laws in Iowa I discovered on the Only in Your State website. These laws are truly unusual, especially the laws that are really targeting the men in Iowa. If you have kissed a woman for longer than five minutes, winked at a woman you don't know, or you kissed a woman in public while sporting a mustache...then congratulations! You'd be classified as an offender in Iowa.
IOWA STATE
1380kcim.com

Winners Declared For State And Federal Office Races In 2022 Iowa Primaries

After winning his party’s nomination over two competitors, a retired Navy admiral, Democrat Mike Franken, will challenge Republican Sen. Chuck Grassley’s reelection this fall. Franken beat former congresswoman Abby Finkenauer and physician Glenn Hurst on Tuesday to earn the right to run against Grassley. The veteran Republican is seeking an eighth Senate term. Franken’s primary win is something of a surprise, given that Finkenauer was better known throughout the state. Her 2018 victory over a Republican congressman made her the second-youngest woman elected to Congress. Grassley won the Republican nomination over a state legislator and lawyer from Sioux City, Jim Carlin. In Iowa’s 3rd Congressional District, State Senator Zach Nunn edged Gary Leffler and Nicole Hasso to challenge Democrat Cindy Axne. A Des Moines businessman, Todd Halbur, defeated former State Representative Mary Ann Hanusa for the Republican nomination for Iowa State Auditor. Linn County Auditor Joel Miller beat Clinton County Auditor Eric Van Lancker to run against Republican Secretary of State Paul Pate during the upcoming midterm elections, slated for Nov. 8. Carroll County did not have any contested races on the ballot. Over 355,000 Iowans participated in Tuesday’s primary or about 16 percent of registered voters. Full results from the 2022 Iowa Primaries can be found included with this story on our website.
IOWA STATE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
KCRG.com

Grassley wins primary; will run for eighth term in November

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - US Senator Chuck Grassley will fight to retain his senate seat after defeating challenger Jim Carlin Tuesday evening. Grassley will challenge the Democratic winner in November in order to serve another six-year term. He began his tenure in the U.S. Senate back in 1981. Before...
IOWA STATE
KAAL-TV

Iowans head to the polls for election day

(ABC 6 News) - This year's Iowa primaries are sparking more interest because of recent redistricting. For many candidates, they're running without competition. As for election judges, they say everyone should try being an election judge. "I think a lot of people need to try this and you can see...
IOWA STATE
KAAL-TV

Local government waits on movement from the Minnesota legislature

(ABC 6 News) - With the Minnesota legislative session wrapping up just over two weeks ago, agencies in Southeastern Minnesota are still left wondering if, and when the legislature will reconvene to divide up the state's massive budget surplus. Olmsted County says they have projects that desperately need the money.
OLMSTED COUNTY, MN
KCRG.com

Iowa seeing ‘somewhat of a surge’ in COVID-19

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - COVID-19 cases are trending back up in Iowa, according to a health leader in Dubuque. The graph below shows statewide positive COVID-19 tests and is taken from the Iowa Department of Public Health. The bump at the far right representing recent weeks is smaller than the high points of Winter 2020 and January 2022. However, according to Mary Rose Corrigan, Public Health Specialist for the city of Dubuque, “the incline of the curve is getting steeper all the time.” Corrigan added, “The pandemic is definitely not over. In fact, we’ve seen increasing cases since the first part of April here in Dubuque County and generally in Iowa.”
IOWA STATE
KCCI.com

COVID-19 cases jump in Iowa, while hospitalizations fall

DES MOINES, Iowa — The number of positiveCOVID-19 cases in Iowa has gone up since the last report. According to the Iowa Department of Public Health, 5,306 people have tested positive since last week. That's up from 4,400. It’s the first time in months that new cases topped 5,000....
IOWA STATE
northwestmoinfo.com

Iowa Adds Thousands of Fish Structures to Lake Map Website

(Radio Iowa) Just in time for the summer fishing season, the state Department of Natural Resources is adding more than two-thousand fish structure locations to the maps of lakes on its website. John Lorenzen, a fisheries research technician at the D-N-R, says it’s valuable information for anyone who’s on the hunt for fish.
IOWA STATE

