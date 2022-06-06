ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prevent and Reverse Heart Disease Free Class

Calhoun Journal
Calhoun Journal
June 6, 2022

Local Events

Oxford, AL – This event is hosted by Dan the Natural Man/ Natural Health Consulting. It will be held at 1111 Noble St, Anniston, AL 36201 on Sunday, June 12, 2022 at 2:00 pm. Come learn about the clinically proven way to eat to prevent and reverse heart disease. Heart disease is still one of the top killers, but it doesn’t have to be.

