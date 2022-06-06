Prevent and Reverse Heart Disease Free Class

Calhoun Journal

June 6, 2022

Local Events

Oxford, AL – This event is hosted by Dan the Natural Man/ Natural Health Consulting. It will be held at 1111 Noble St, Anniston, AL 36201 on Sunday, June 12, 2022 at 2:00 pm. Come learn about the clinically proven way to eat to prevent and reverse heart disease. Heart disease is still one of the top killers, but it doesn’t have to be.

For more information, please contact the organizers.

