Myrtle Beach 911 dispatcher receives special award after 14 years of service

Opening statements and testimony began yesterday in the trial of Irene Clodfelter. Clodfelter is accused of hiding her murdered husband’s body, Hubert ‘Lee’ Clodfelter of Murrells Inlet, who was murdered between 2017 and 2018. His body was discovered in June 2019 underneath his mobile home at the Myrtle Beach Travel Park. No charges have been filed for the murder but Irene was charged as an accessory in connection to his death. Clodfelter’s daughter Karen Chappell, investigator Edward Gordon and Horry County police Cpl. Jill Domogauer testified yesterday and the trial continues today.

MYRTLE BEACH, SC ・ 2 DAYS AGO