Max Stassi starting on Monday for Angels

St. Louis Cardinals infielder/outfielder Brendan Donovan is not in the starting lineup for Thursday afternoon's series finale against left-hander Shane McClanahan and the Tampa Bay Rays. What It Means:. The Cardinals appear to be giving Donovan a routine breather. Nolan Arenado, who was held out of Wednesday's lineup, is replacing...
Minnesota Twins infielder Jermaine Palacios is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the New York Yankees. Palacios will move to the bench on Wednesday with Nick Gordon starting at shortstop. Gordon will bat ninth versus left-hander Nestor Cortes and the Yankees. numberFire's models project Gordon for 8.1...
Washington Nationals infielder Maikel Franco is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Miami Marlins. Franco will move to the bench on Wednesday with Ehire Adrianza starting at third base. Adrianza will bat eighth versus right-hander Sandy Alcantara and the Marlins. numberFire's models project Adrianza for 6.5...
Boston Red Sox outfielder Jackie Bradley Jr. is batting ninth in Wednesday's game against the Los Angeles Angels. Bradley Jr. will patrol in center after Enrique Hernandez was placed on the injured list. numberFire's models project Bradley Jr. to score 9.0 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,200.
Washington Nationals infielder Maikel Franco is in the starting lineup for Thursday's game against the Miami Marlins. Franco will start at third base on Thursday and bat sixth versus left-hander Trevor Rogers and the Marlins. Cesar Hernandez moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Franco for 8.8 FanDuel points on...
Washington Nationals infielder Cesar Hernandez is not in the starting lineup for Thursday's game against the Miami Marlins. Hernandez will move to the bench on Thursday with Maikel Franco starting at third base. Franco will bat sixth versus left-hander Trevor Rogers and the Marlins. numberFire's models project Franco for 8.48...
New York Yankees outfielder Joey Gallo is batting ninth in Thursday's lineup against the Minnesota Twins. Gallo will take over in right field after Giancarlo Stanton was kept on the bench against right-hander Dylan Bundy. numberFire's models project Gallo to score 13.2 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,300.
Minnesota Twins outfielder Trevor Larnach is in the starting lineup for Thursday's game against the New York Yankees. Larnach will start in left field on Thursday and bat seventh versus right-hander Gerrit Cole and the Yankees. Gilberto Celestino moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Larnach for 7.9 FanDuel points...
Baltimore Orioles catcher Adley Rutschman is not starting in Thursday's lineup against the Kansas City Royals. Rutschman will take a break after Robinson Chirinos was announced as Thursday's catcher. Per Baseball Savant on 40 batted balls this season, Rutschsman has recorded a .226 expected average and a 37.% hard hit...
Minnesota Twins catcher Gary Sanchez is in the starting lineup for Thursday's game against the New York Yankees. Sanchez will catch for right-hander Dylan Bundy on Thursday and bat sixth versus right-hander Gerrit Cole and the Yankees. Ryan Jeffers returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Sanchez for 8.8 FanDuel...
Minnesota Twins infielder Luis Arraez is in the starting lineup for Thursday's game against the New York Yankees. Arraez will start at first base on Thursday and bat first versus right-hander Gerrit Cole and the Yankees. Nick Gordon returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Arraez for 8.5 FanDuel points...
Golden State Warriors guard Gary Payton II (elbow) is listed as questionable for Wednesday's Game 3 Finals contest against the Boston Celtics. In his Finals' debut this postseason, Payton II registered 24 effective minutes off the bench with an impressive positive 15 +/- mark. Expect the 29-year old to play a similar second unit role against a Boston team allowing 17.2 opposing points off turnovers.
Player props can be useful in a variety of ways -- from taking advantage of them straight up (to the tune of cold hard cash) to measuring a player's potential to produce in daily fantasy baseball on FanDuel. Here, we're going to focus on the former. Utilizing our projections as...
Cincinnati Reds catcher Aramis Garcia is batting ninth in Friday's lineup against the St. Louis Cardinals. Garcia will start behind the plate against his division rivals after Tyler Stephenson was placed on the 10-day injured list. In a matchup against right-hander Andre Pallante, our models project Garcia to score 6.0...
San Francisco Giants shortstop Brandon Crawford (quad) will not start in Wednesday's game against the Colorado Rockies. After Crawford was scratched, Wilmer Flores will start at third base and bat third with Thairo Estrada shifting to second base, and Donovan Walton at shortstop. On 157 batted balls this season, Flores...
Arizona Diamondbacks catcher Jose Herrera is in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Philadelphia Phillies. Herrera will catch for right-hander Zac Gallen on Friday and bat ninth versus right-hander Kyle Gibson and the Phillies. Pavin Smith moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Herrera for 6.8 FanDuel points...
Baltimore Orioles infielder Ramon Urias is in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Kansas City Royals. Urias will start at third base on Friday and bat eighth versus right-hander Jonathan Heasley and the Royals. Tyler Nevin returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Urias for 10.5 FanDuel points...
Atlanta Braves catcher William Contreras is batting seventh in Friday's contest against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Contreras will start in the designated hitting spot after Marcell Ozuna was left on the bench against right-hander Roansy Contreras. numberFire's models project Contreras to score 11.3 FanDuel points at the salary of $3,700.
Houston Astros shortstop Jeremy Pena is batting seventh in Friday's game against the Miami Marlins. Pena will handle the shortstop position after Aledmys Diaz was rested at home. In a matchup against right-hander Pablo Lopez, our models project Pena to score 10.6 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,800.
Toronto Blue Jays catcher Alejandro Kirk is in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Detroit Tigers. Kirk will catch for right-hander Jose Berrios on Friday and bat fifth versus right-hander Elvin Rodriguez and Detroit. Zack Collins returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Kirk for 11.4 FanDuel points...
