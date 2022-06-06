ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
You can see through this clear lemon meringue pie!

By Kari Steele
ABC15 Arizona
ABC15 Arizona
 4 days ago
You can believe your eyes, this lemon meringue pie is see-through! Are you brave enough to try this clear, jiggly dessert? One thing is CLEAR, a slice of this transparent pie will not blow up your waistline.

Introducing the Lemon Meringue Pie 2.0 : a slippery, jello-like filling that took social media by storm. Chef James Dempsey considers himself an innovator in the kitchen and created this dessert for the Blackmoor Dining Room . If you want to grab a slice, you will also need a plane ticket to the United Kingdom.

What is the Lemon Meringue 2.0? As of right now, the recipe is top secret, but here is what we can tell you! The transparent curd sits snug in a pastry case with meringue fluff sitting on top. This effect makes it look like the topping is floating! The dessert is served with popcorn dust and raspberry spheres.

