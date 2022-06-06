ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WCIA

Bloomington Police: Intersection reopens after crash

By Bradley Zimmerman
WCIA
WCIA
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3b3NqF_0g2OAiwa00

Update at 10 p.m. on 6/6/2022

Bloomington Police said the accident at Empire and Hersey has been cleared and the intersection is open to traffic.

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WCIA) — The Bloomington Police Department is actively reposing to a crash at the intersection of Empire Street and Hershey Road.

For safety reasons, the intersection is closed and all traffic is being rerouted. Drivers are advised to avoid the area until further notice.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCIA.com.

Comments / 1

Related
WAND TV

Trooper attacked in McLean Co. traffic stop; video released

MCLEAN COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - An Illinois state trooper was attacked during a traffic stop, and the encounter was caught on camera. Dashcam video was obtained by NBC affiliate WEEK in a Freedom of Information Act request. State trooper Matthew Niehaus had stopped Randy Turner on May 25 for speeding, claiming he was driving at 109 miles per hour when the speed limit was 70. The stop happened on northbound I-55 near the Chenoa exit at around mile marker 186.
MCLEAN COUNTY, IL
1470 WMBD

PPD: One person injured in overnight shooting incident

PEORIA, Ill. — Peoria Police are investigating a shooting early Friday morning near a gas station that left one person injured. PPD was called just after midnight to the scene in the area of W. Main and Ellis. Public Information Officer Semone Roth said officers found an adult male...
PEORIA, IL
WCIA

Illinois State Police investigate shooting in Sullivan

SULLIVAN, Ill. (WCIA) — One person was sent to the hospital after a shooting that occurred in Sullivan early Friday morning. Illinois State Police were requested by the Sullivan Police Department and the Moultrie County Sheriff’s Office at around 3:00 a.m. to investigate the shooting that occurred near the corner of South Madison and East […]
SULLIVAN, IL
Central Illinois Proud

One person hurt in late-night shooting

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — One person was taken to the hospital after being shot Friday just after midnight. Peoria Police spokesperson Semone Roth said officers responded to the gas station near the area of Main and Ellis for shots fired. When officers arrived, a man suffered gunshot wounds to...
PEORIA, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bloomington Police#Nexstar Media Inc
WCIA

Two arrested in Pana armed robbery investigation

PANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Two people have been arrested following an armed robbery in Pana earlier this week. On Sunday morning, Pana Police responded to Lake Lawn Inn and learned someone had been held up by two male suspects armed with guns. The suspects took the victim’s money, cell phone and car keys before leaving. […]
PANA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

PPD makes 2 fleeing/eluding arrests minutes apart

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A teenager drove away from police, but was eventually arrested Wednesday. Just after 2 p.m., officers attempted to stop a vehicle near Perry and Wayne. However, the 15-year-old kid drove away quickly. Later, the kid was pulled over, but when officers tried to remove him,...
PEORIA, IL
walls102.com

Earlville girl second victim of I-55 crash

BLOOMINGTON – An Earlville girl is the second victim of a multi-vehicle crash that also took the life of a woman from Earlville last Friday. On Tuesday the Peoria County Coroner reported that 8-year-old Mia Ross passed away after being airlifted to a Peoria hospital. Three others were taken to area hospitals after the crash that involved five vehicles on I-55 in McLean County. Authorities say 65-year-old Kimberly J. Grey of Earlville was also killed. The crash remains under investigation by the Illinois State Police.
EARLVILLE, IL
WCIA

Man wanted in Decatur for meth possession, other crimes

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The Decatur Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a wanted fugitive. Konnor Burns, 32, is wanted for possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver, aggravated fleeing and eluding, driving with a revoked license and a parole violation. Anyone who knows of his whereabouts is encouraged to contact […]
DECATUR, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Peoria police search for suspect of armed robbery

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria police are asking for the public’s help in locating the suspect of an armed robbery that took place at a business Thursday morning. At approximately 9:10 a.m., officers were dispatched to the 900 block of South Western Avenue. After an initial investigation, police determined the suspect fled the scene before they arrived.
PEORIA, IL
hoiabc.com

Man faces gun and drug charges after Wednesday morning police raid in Peoria

PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Peoria Police said they’ve arrested a man after seizing guns and marijuana from a home early Wednesday morning. Police said they obtained a warrant to search the residence in the 1800 block of North Gale Avenue. The department’s special response team seized three illegal handguns, ammunition, 706 grams - or about 1 1/2 pounds - of marijuana and drug packaging equipment, according to a news release.
PEORIA, IL
WAND TV

Peoria man killed in accident at Caterpillar foundry

PEORIA, Ill. (WAND) - A Peoria man was killed in a recent industrial accident at the Mapleton Caterpillar foundry. According to investigators, 39-year-old Steven Dierkes accidentally fell into a crucible when he was working near it. He was instantly killed. The Peoria County coroner's office, along with the Peoria County...
PEORIA, IL
WCIA

Police: Woman and car struck by gunfire in Danville

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — A woman was hurt after her car was struck by gunfire on Tuesday. At around 5:40 p.m., Danville Police were dispatched to an area on Cherry Street in response to a report of shots fired heard. When officers arrived at the scene, they spoke with a witness who said she had […]
DANVILLE, IL
WCIA

Training future firefighters

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Illinois Fire Service Institute started its Explorer-Cadet fire training Thursday afternoon. This year is the first year since 2019 they are able to train for a full four days. The training these explorer-cadets get will prepare them for a future in firefighting. Something Champaign Fire Explorer-Cadet Ryan Latz said he […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Chatham Police looking for theft suspects

CHATHAM, Ill. (WCIA) — The Chatham Police Department is asking for the public’s help in solving a theft investigation. Chatham Police posted to Facebook photos of two men they are looking for in connection to this investigation as well as a photo of an SUV the pair may be associated with. People who can identify […]
CHATHAM, IL
WCIA

Decatur man sentenced after 3-year-old hurt in shooting

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — A Decatur man was recently sentenced in connection with a shooting that left a three-year-old seriously hurt. On January 4, Decatur Police received a report of a shooting with injuries on West Sawyer Street. They first went to an area hospital where they learned about a three-year-old suffering from gunshot wounds. […]
DECATUR, IL
1470 WMBD

Arson causes mobile home fire in Peoria

PEORIA, Ill. — Peoria firefighters responded to a mobile home early Wednesday morning in the area of W. Bonny Doon Lane and N. Hale Avenue. When crews arrived around 2:45 a.m., the home was entirely engulfed in flames. Neighbors said the home was vacant. A search found no one...
PEORIA, IL
hoiabc.com

Arrest made after shots fired incident in Peoria

PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - A man is in the Peoria County jail in connection with a shots fired incident in early June. According to Police, two vehicles and an apartment building were hit by gunfire in the 600 block of Northeast Adams just before 9:00 PM on Thursday, June 2nd.
PEORIA, IL
WCIA

WCIA

15K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WCIA News in Champaign brings you the latest breaking updates, severe weather and coverage of the Fighting Illini and the Illinois Capitol on wcia.com.

 https://www.wcia.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy