Bloomington Police: Intersection reopens after crash

Update at 10 p.m. on 6/6/2022

Bloomington Police said the accident at Empire and Hersey has been cleared and the intersection is open to traffic.

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WCIA) — The Bloomington Police Department is actively reposing to a crash at the intersection of Empire Street and Hershey Road.

For safety reasons, the intersection is closed and all traffic is being rerouted. Drivers are advised to avoid the area until further notice.

This is a developing story.

