ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colleges

Kyle Rittenhouse Switches His College—Again

By Alice Tecotzky
TheDailyBeast
TheDailyBeast
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

He’s a Sun Devil! No, he’s an Aggie! No, he’s a Buccaneer! One day after a Texas A&M spokesperson denied Kyle Rittenhouse’s claims that he would be attending...

www.thedailybeast.com

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Richard Bray
CBS DFW

How 4 North Texas student athletes defied the odds

TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) -- Ben Hogan's place as one of the greatest golfers of all time was cemented when he won six of his nine major titles after a near fatal car crash in 1949.Each year, four Texas high school athletes who have overcome a serious injury or illness are given the Ben Hogan Perseverance Award. The award gives a $5,000 scholarship to winners and $5,000 to each school with a winning nominee.This year, all four recipients are from North Texas.Kolton May -- Midlothian HeritageIn 2019, Kolton May was the ninth-ranked defensive lineman in Texas in his class until he suffered a...
DENTON, TX
thecomeback.com

Dak Prescott gives unfortunate admission after Uvalde school shooting

The tragic shooting in Uvalde, Texas resulting in the death of 19 children and two adults has shaken the country to its core. This unfortunate tragedy is the latest of a string of mass shootings in recent weeks, with the tragic shooting in Buffalo, New York occurring earlier this month.
UVALDE, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blinn College#Arizona State University#Public University#Switches#Aggie#Texas A M#The Daily Beast
TheDailyBeast

TheDailyBeast

New York City, NY
15K+
Followers
26K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

A smart, speedy take on the news from around the world.

 https://www.thedailybeast.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy