Kyle Rittenhouse Switches His College—Again

TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) -- Ben Hogan's place as one of the greatest golfers of all time was cemented when he won six of his nine major titles after a near fatal car crash in 1949.Each year, four Texas high school athletes who have overcome a serious injury or illness are given the Ben Hogan Perseverance Award. The award gives a $5,000 scholarship to winners and $5,000 to each school with a winning nominee.This year, all four recipients are from North Texas.Kolton May -- Midlothian HeritageIn 2019, Kolton May was the ninth-ranked defensive lineman in Texas in his class until he suffered a...

DENTON, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO