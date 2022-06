There are quite a few people in the wrestling world right now between AEW, WWE and everything in between, but it seems that not everyone can get along. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that after the 5/18 AEW Dynamite in Houston there was a confrontation between Chris Jericho and MVP around 1 a.m. at the hotel the wrestlers were staying at. According to the report something happened that caused MVP and Chris Jericho to have a falling out 18 months ago.

WWE ・ 20 HOURS AGO