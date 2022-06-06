ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Champaign, IL

Berry sweet time at this week’s Champaign Farmers Market

By Heather Roberts
WCIA
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s a look at a few of the vendors you’ll find at this week’s...

www.wcia.com

smilepolitely.com

Mr. Crab appears to have closed

The giant crab in front of Mr. Crab is gone, and the restaurant at the corner of Springfield and First in Champaign appears to have closed. We reviewed lunch at the Cajun seafood house in February 2020 and were impressed. Mr. Crab's restaurant website and Facebook page have been removed.
WCIA

Conservation District renting out canoes this weekend

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The Macon County Conservation District is giving people several opportunities to go canoeing this summer, and the first opportunity is this weekend. Canoe rentals will be available on Cattail Pond in the Rock Springs Conservation Area on Saturday between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Canoes can be rented for $10 an […]
MACON COUNTY, IL
WCIA

Wedding flower inspiration with CU flower house

The CU flower house is a floral shop, Hunny Bunny Bakes bakery, Apricity Ink Caligraphy, and carries local handmade gifts, jewelry, candles, soaps, etc. It is a place where other small businesses in CU can sell the goods out of as well. It’s a storefront for all things local, in Champaign/Urbana.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Music and art kicking off summer in Champaign

Summer is officially here, which means there’s plenty to do, see, and experience in Champaign’s city center. This month, we’re highlighting all of the live music and other events open to the public. One of our favorite events is Friday Night Live happening only in downtown Champaign. We invited Kelly White, director of 40 North, the Champaign County Arts Council, to share more about this event and how you can enjoy live music every Friday, all summer. Plus, we’re highlighting some other events occurring later this month.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
Local
Illinois Lifestyle
City
Food & Drinks
Local
Illinois Food & Drinks
City
Berry Township, IL
WCIA

Social hour with your pup to benefit Champaign County Humane Society

Join the Champaign County Humane Society on the patio with your pooch for Pups n Pints this Sunday, June 12th from 2PM-5PM. Pour Bros. Craft Taproom in Champaign has chosen to make CCHS the beneficiary to their monthly dog friendly social. CCHS would love to see you out there with your 4 legged friend!
CHAMPAIGN, IL
chambanamoms.com

Beaches Within a Short Driving Distance of Champaign-Urbana

There are beaches within a short drive from Champaign-Urbana, providing families a taste of sandy fun. You don’t have to drive 10-plus hours to get to the ocean to enjoy the beach. In fact, you don’t even have to drive two hours to Lake Michigan. Central Illinois has a number of beaches to offer and as long as you don’t mind lakes instead of oceans, your family should have a great time!
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, IL
WCIA

Illini 4000 bicycling organization stops in CU

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Bicyclists with the non-profit, Illini 4000, are about two weeks into their three month cross country journey. The group is raising money for cancer research projects around the United States. Matthew Hawthorne is a University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign student. This is his first time riding...
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Public invited to roll up their sleeves at Hedge Pop! Park Build Day

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The United Garden Hills Neighborhood Association and the City of Champaign invite the community to help put the finishing touches and open the Hedge Pop! Park in the Garden Hills neighborhood on Friday. The park-building event is part of the City’s “CommYOUnity: It takes YOU to make it work!” summer engagement […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

A gallon of gas costs $5. What else can you buy for that price?

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Gas prices have been on the rise in central Illinois and across the country, and there is no sign that rise will slow down. Experts say that a limited oil supply, the pandemic and the ongoing war in Ukraine are behind the increase. Gas Buddy is out with new numbers on […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Anita Dukeman shares recipe for Big Batch Basic Vinaigrette

Summer is here and so are beautiful fresh vegetables at farmer’s markets and coming out of the garden. They’re perfect for a fresh salad but why don’t our salads taste as good as those from a restaurant?. Guest chef, Anita Dukeman, joins us to discuss why restaurant...
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Marijuana company moving to open dispensary in Danville

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — A marijuana company is one step closer to opening a dispensary in Danville. Seven Point and its CEO Brad Zerman are still waiting on a license from the state, but it was recently awarded two cannabis Craft Growers licenses. Zerman said these licenses allow him to grow, sell and move marijuana. […]
DANVILLE, IL
WCIA

Urbana’s Crane Alley closing June 18

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — A downtown Urbana staple will be closing its doors for good in a few weeks. Crane Alley announced over the weekend that it will be closing on June 18 after serving the community for 19 years. Owner Scott Glassman is inviting the community to come say goodbye and enjoy one final […]
URBANA, IL
WCIA

Champaign school renovations ending this summer

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — It’s been five years, but renovations to Champaign school buildings are scheduled to end this summer. Projects at Central High School and International Prep Academy should be done in August. Changes at Central include updated security systems and more classroom space for growing enrollment. At IPA, changes are to address safety issues […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

CUPHD: Champaign County back to high COVID transmission level

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign-Urbana Public Health District (CUPHD) recently announced that COVID-19 community level transmission in Champaign County is now high. On May 20, CUPHD announced that Champaign County had a high community transmission rate for COVID-19. On June 3, it was changed to a medium level of transmission. It was changed back to […]
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, IL
WCIA

First Student looking to hire bus drivers

First Student is hiring! If you love community and being around children, this could be the perfect job for you. First Student helps the community by transporting children to and from school. EVENT:. Saturday June 11th Seconded Annual Garage Sale 8am to 12pm. First Student. (217)926-5203. 555 S. Dirksen Pkwy...
DANVILLE, IL
chambanamoms.com

8 Great Summer Festivals in Central Illinois

Central Illinois loves its fairs and festivals; here’s 8 to visit downstate. From Springfield to Mattoon, from Bloomington-Normal to Decatur, we’ve put together our list of the top eight summer festivals in Central Illinois, most of them out of our immediate coverage area. We consider summer to be between Memorial Day and Labor Day.
ILLINOIS STATE
WCIA

Levitt AMP Springfield Music Series happening every Thursday

• The Levitt AMP Springfield Music Series is returning for a third season starting June 2 through August 4. • Free concerts begin at 6 p.m. every Thursday in the vacant Y block north of the Illinois Governor’s Mansion. Children’s activities will be happening during each concert. •...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
977wmoi.com

World’s Largest Corvette Show This Weekend in Illinois

The world’s largest Corvette show is returning to its roots this weekend in central Illinois for the first time since the ’70s. Bloomington Gold, known for drawing 2-thousand Corvettes and over 10-thousand people, is returning to Bloomington-Normal Friday and Saturday. The two-day event kicks off Friday night with...
NORMAL, IL
WCIA

Report: U of I test helped reduce Champaign Co. COVID cases

CHAMPAIGN-URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — The University of Illinois became the face of COVID-19 testing during the pandemic thanks to its SHIELD test. The rapid, saliva-based test was developed by university scientists to ensure students could return to campus for and remain healthy throughout the 2020-2021 academic year. Recently, a new report of collected data showed […]
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, IL
WCIA

Champaign Co. Humane Society starts “Working Cat” program

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Champaign County Humane Society has a new program that it hopes will help get people to adopt cats. The “Working Cat” program is designed to help cats that have trouble adapting to shelter life and who typically don’t like human contact. There are five cats the Humane Society in this […]
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, IL

