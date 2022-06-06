Berry sweet time at this week’s Champaign Farmers Market

Summer is officially here, which means there’s plenty to do, see, and experience in Champaign’s city center. This month, we’re highlighting all of the live music and other events open to the public. One of our favorite events is Friday Night Live happening only in downtown Champaign. We invited Kelly White, director of 40 North, the Champaign County Arts Council, to share more about this event and how you can enjoy live music every Friday, all summer. Plus, we’re highlighting some other events occurring later this month.

