Champaign, IL

Health benefits of planking with Champaign Fitness Center

By Heather Roberts
WCIA
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s a “Plank” workshop today on ciLiving! Everything you wanted to know...

www.wcia.com

WCIA

Social hour with your pup to benefit Champaign County Humane Society

Join the Champaign County Humane Society on the patio with your pooch for Pups n Pints this Sunday, June 12th from 2PM-5PM. Pour Bros. Craft Taproom in Champaign has chosen to make CCHS the beneficiary to their monthly dog friendly social. CCHS would love to see you out there with your 4 legged friend!
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Wedding flower inspiration with CU flower house

The CU flower house is a floral shop, Hunny Bunny Bakes bakery, Apricity Ink Caligraphy, and carries local handmade gifts, jewelry, candles, soaps, etc. It is a place where other small businesses in CU can sell the goods out of as well. It’s a storefront for all things local, in Champaign/Urbana.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Conservation District renting out canoes this weekend

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The Macon County Conservation District is giving people several opportunities to go canoeing this summer, and the first opportunity is this weekend. Canoe rentals will be available on Cattail Pond in the Rock Springs Conservation Area on Saturday between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Canoes can be rented for $10 an […]
MACON COUNTY, IL
smilepolitely.com

Mr. Crab appears to have closed

The giant crab in front of Mr. Crab is gone, and the restaurant at the corner of Springfield and First in Champaign appears to have closed. We reviewed lunch at the Cajun seafood house in February 2020 and were impressed. Mr. Crab's restaurant website and Facebook page have been removed.
WCIA

Music and art kicking off summer in Champaign

Summer is officially here, which means there’s plenty to do, see, and experience in Champaign’s city center. This month, we’re highlighting all of the live music and other events open to the public. One of our favorite events is Friday Night Live happening only in downtown Champaign. We invited Kelly White, director of 40 North, the Champaign County Arts Council, to share more about this event and how you can enjoy live music every Friday, all summer. Plus, we’re highlighting some other events occurring later this month.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
chambanamoms.com

Beaches Within a Short Driving Distance of Champaign-Urbana

There are beaches within a short drive from Champaign-Urbana, providing families a taste of sandy fun. You don’t have to drive 10-plus hours to get to the ocean to enjoy the beach. In fact, you don’t even have to drive two hours to Lake Michigan. Central Illinois has a number of beaches to offer and as long as you don’t mind lakes instead of oceans, your family should have a great time!
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, IL
WCIA

Champaign school renovations ending this summer

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — It’s been five years, but renovations to Champaign school buildings are scheduled to end this summer. Projects at Central High School and International Prep Academy should be done in August. Changes at Central include updated security systems and more classroom space for growing enrollment. At IPA, changes are to address safety issues […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Report: U of I test helped reduce Champaign Co. COVID cases

CHAMPAIGN-URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — The University of Illinois became the face of COVID-19 testing during the pandemic thanks to its SHIELD test. The rapid, saliva-based test was developed by university scientists to ensure students could return to campus for and remain healthy throughout the 2020-2021 academic year. Recently, a new report of collected data showed […]
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, IL
WCIA

First Student looking to hire bus drivers

First Student is hiring! If you love community and being around children, this could be the perfect job for you. First Student helps the community by transporting children to and from school. EVENT:. Saturday June 11th Seconded Annual Garage Sale 8am to 12pm. First Student. (217)926-5203. 555 S. Dirksen Pkwy...
DANVILLE, IL
WCIA

Champaign Co. Humane Society starts “Working Cat” program

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Champaign County Humane Society has a new program that it hopes will help get people to adopt cats. The “Working Cat” program is designed to help cats that have trouble adapting to shelter life and who typically don’t like human contact. There are five cats the Humane Society in this […]
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, IL
WCIA

CUPHD: Champaign County back to high COVID transmission level

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign-Urbana Public Health District (CUPHD) recently announced that COVID-19 community level transmission in Champaign County is now high. On May 20, CUPHD announced that Champaign County had a high community transmission rate for COVID-19. On June 3, it was changed to a medium level of transmission. It was changed back to […]
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, IL
WCIA

Marijuana company moving to open dispensary in Danville

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — A marijuana company is one step closer to opening a dispensary in Danville. Seven Point and its CEO Brad Zerman are still waiting on a license from the state, but it was recently awarded two cannabis Craft Growers licenses. Zerman said these licenses allow him to grow, sell and move marijuana. […]
DANVILLE, IL
hoiabc.com

Six local nursing homes fined for improper care

PEORIA (25 News Now) - Six local nursing homes are facing fines for various forms of improper care and conduct. Those six facilities were apart of a greater number of homes statewide facing violations. None of the Peoria-area homes face violations that directly resulted in the death of a resident, but their violations are considered to have likely caused death or great bodily injury and harm.
PEORIA, IL
WCIA

U of I partnering with nonprofit to offer debt-free college

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — The opportunity for debt-free college is becoming more of a reality for students across the state thanks to 23 institutions’ partnership with Hope Chicago. Hope Chicago is a nonprofit that would like to reduce economic and social burdens of higher education for students. With...
URBANA, IL
WCIA

Paxton-Buckley-Loda High School art students painting a brighter future

Paxton-Buckely-Loda High School Art and Graphic Design Teacher, Emily Wood, is helping empower students to make a difference through art. CiLiving’s Grace Khachaturian went to meet the inspiring students carrying out this vision of brightening up the school one mural at a time. If you know a teacher or...
PAXTON, IL
WCIA

Horizon RC Fest taking the skies this weekend

The Horizon RC Fest is a hands-on, fun-focused RC celebration for the entire family. Brought to you by Horizon Hobby, it is scheduled in beautiful Monticello, Illinois at Eli Field. This two day event will feature an RC airshow, RC product demonstrations, giveaways and more! You’ll also be able to get hands-on with all kinds of RC vehicles and aircraft. This will be an AMA Sanctioned event so there will be open flying for pilots with an AMA membership. Refreshment vendors and a hobby retailer will be on site. Don’t miss it!
MONTICELLO, IL
WCIA

Springfield Schools offering free summer meals to kids

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Springfield Public School District 186 will offer free meals to children and teens under 18 this summer. District 186 officials said summer has always been one of the hungriest times in a year for many children, and the need for food will only grow this summer as the nation continues to grapple […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
WCIA

Paxton drug store benefiting from big-name pharmacies’ problems

PAXTON, Ill. (WCIA) — A shortage of prescription drugs and staffing issues at some big-name pharmacies are helping drive business at a small drug store in Paxton. Carle Hospital said some of the prescriptions it uses are in limited supply and several patients are having to wait several days to get their medicine. Elsewhere, several […]
PAXTON, IL
WCIA

Community Counts: PawPrint Ministries

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — To endure the tragedy of a loss or crisis can leave entire communities shaken and even frozen in time from the pain. Individuals can often find it hard to return to normal life after the fact. But the medicine that comes from a dog’s presence or affection can be what restores […]
DECATUR, IL
WCIA

Levitt AMP Springfield Music Series happening every Thursday

• The Levitt AMP Springfield Music Series is returning for a third season starting June 2 through August 4. • Free concerts begin at 6 p.m. every Thursday in the vacant Y block north of the Illinois Governor’s Mansion. Children’s activities will be happening during each concert. •...
SPRINGFIELD, IL

Community Policy