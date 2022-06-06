Health benefits of planking with Champaign Fitness Center

The Horizon RC Fest is a hands-on, fun-focused RC celebration for the entire family. Brought to you by Horizon Hobby, it is scheduled in beautiful Monticello, Illinois at Eli Field. This two day event will feature an RC airshow, RC product demonstrations, giveaways and more! You’ll also be able to get hands-on with all kinds of RC vehicles and aircraft. This will be an AMA Sanctioned event so there will be open flying for pilots with an AMA membership. Refreshment vendors and a hobby retailer will be on site. Don’t miss it!

