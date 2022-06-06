ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Canton, MI

Teen organ donor shared heart and dreams with Canton mom

By Kim Russell
WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News
WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3r7UTM_0g2O9XBD00

Born with a missing heart valve, Keisha Dulin lived her life focused on caring for those she loved.

“I spent so many years preparing to not be here,” she said.

Then in 2018, her husband Richard died in a tragic six-vehicle crash in Van Buren Township. She found herself agonizing over how to survive. As the Canton mom waited on a transplant list, she worried about leaving their children with no parent.

In 2020 she received a phone call.

“June 5, 2020, I received my heart,” said Keisha.

“When Nick made that decision in 2019 to be an organ donor, I never imagined a year and a few months later I would honor that decision from my child,” said Aimee Cordrey.

Aimee Cordrey’s son Nick Cordrey was only 15-years-old. It happened on Memorial Day 2020.  The Ohio teen suddenly suffered an aneurysm.

“Life changed in a matter of 30 seconds,” said his mom.

When Keisha reached out to Nick’s family to thank them for the gift of life, Aimee shared how she found a note Nick wrote featuring a bucket list.

“I found this and I am reading these 10 bucket list items and number 7 is 'save a life'. It is the only thing he got to do,” said Aimee.

“I made it my mission to finish his bucket list,” said Keisha.

Keisha has started working on his goal of visiting all 50 states. She is doing so with her children. She shared pictures on social media of her in Myrtle Beach last month holding’ Nick’s picture.

She hopes to take on other bucket list items as well, including learning how Sunny Delight is made.

Keisha and Nick’s mom are sharing this story because they hope it inspires others to seize the day. Do the things on your bucket list and maybe make a decision to someday offer a gift of life to help someone else do the things on their bucket list.

“I am happy to go on this journey and hope that Nick is happy too,” said Keisha.

“Live each moment to its fullest. Appreciate what you have and the people you are with,” said Aimee.

You can learn more about organ donation at https://giftoflifemichigan.org .

Comments / 4

Patty Gauvin
3d ago

God bless your heart both of you and may the Lord be with both of y'all and the families 💯🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏

Reply
3
Related
fox2detroit.com

Fifth-grader caught bringing gun to Detroit middle school

DETROIT (FOX 2) - A fifth-grade student brought a gun to Amelia Earhart Elementary Middle School in Southwest Detroit Thursday. "This was one of my daughter’s classmates so that makes it even scarier, the child sits in the class with my child," said a concerned parent. The school sent...
DETROIT, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Local
Michigan Society
City
Canton, MI
Canton, MI
Society
ClickOnDetroit.com

Student, staff member injured in school brawl on Detroit’s west side

DETROIT – A mother is concerned Thursday (June 9) night for her daughter’s safety after a big fight broke out at her high school. It happened this afternoon at Detroit Community High School on Detroit’s west side. Police were called while security and school staff broke up...
DETROIT, MI
projoktibangla.com

Neglected Mama Dog Dumped In Garbage Can Is Heartbroken Without Her Babies

Michigan Humane Society’s investigators were alerted after a concerned citizen found a malnourished dog in a garbage can near 7 Mile and Southfield Road in Detroit. When they arrived to rescue her, they realized that she had recently given birth. They searched the area for her litter of puppies, but were sadly not able to locate them, writes ilovemydogsomuch.
DETROIT, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bucket List#Organ Donation#Heart Valve
The Oakland Press

Mother of slain child gives tearful testimony

A young mother’s anguish over the death of her son filled an Oakland County courtroom Thursday as she testified during a preliminary exam for the man accused of killing him — her former boyfriend. Mylaysha Davis broke down in tears while on the stand in 52-1 District Judge...
WIXOM, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News

WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News

24K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Detroit, Michigan news and weather from WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wxyz.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy