ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brevard County, FL

Severe Weather Statement issued for Brevard by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-06-06 17:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-06 18:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area:...

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Indian River by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-10 17:11:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-10 18:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Indian River FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 630 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of east central Florida, including the following counties, Indian River, Okeechobee and St. Lucie. * WHEN...Until 630 PM EDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 433 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1.5 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Port Saint Lucie, Walton, Fort Pierce, Vero Beach, Indrio, White City, Vero Beach South, Fort Pierce Inlet, Saint Lucie Nuclear Power Plant, Jensen Beach, Treasure Coast Airport, Fort Pierce North, Lakewood Park, Fort Pierce South, Saint Lucie Village, Vero Beach Highland, Saint Lucie West, Queens Cove, Pointe West and South Beach. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Citrus, Hernando, Sumter by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-08 13:22:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-08 14:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Prepare immediately for large hail and deadly cloud to ground lightning. Seek shelter inside a well-built structure. Stay away from windows. Target Area: Citrus; Hernando; Sumter The National Weather Service in Ruskin has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southern Citrus County in west central Florida West central Sumter County in central Florida North central Hernando County in west central Florida * Until 200 PM EDT. * At 122 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 9 miles northeast of North Brooksville, or 9 miles northeast of Brooksville, and is nearly stationary. HAZARD...Quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. * Locations impacted include Nobleton, Croom, Suburban Acres, Floral City and Istachatta. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH
CITRUS COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy