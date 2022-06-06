Severe Weather Statement issued for Brevard by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-10 17:11:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-10 18:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Indian River FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 630 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of east central Florida, including the following counties, Indian River, Okeechobee and St. Lucie. * WHEN...Until 630 PM EDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 433 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1.5 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Port Saint Lucie, Walton, Fort Pierce, Vero Beach, Indrio, White City, Vero Beach South, Fort Pierce Inlet, Saint Lucie Nuclear Power Plant, Jensen Beach, Treasure Coast Airport, Fort Pierce North, Lakewood Park, Fort Pierce South, Saint Lucie Village, Vero Beach Highland, Saint Lucie West, Queens Cove, Pointe West and South Beach. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, FL ・ 1 HOUR AGO