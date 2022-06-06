ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indian River County, FL

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Indian River, St. Lucie by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-06-06 18:04:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-06 18:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for St. Lucie by NWS

SAINT LUCIE COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Indian River, Okeechobee, St. Lucie by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-10 14:40:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-10 21:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Indian River; Okeechobee; St. Lucie FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 630 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of east central Florida, including the following counties, Indian River, Okeechobee and St. Lucie. * WHEN...Until 630 PM EDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 433 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1.5 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Port Saint Lucie, Walton, Fort Pierce, Vero Beach, Indrio, White City, Vero Beach South, Fort Pierce Inlet, Saint Lucie Nuclear Power Plant, Jensen Beach, Treasure Coast Airport, Fort Pierce North, Lakewood Park, Fort Pierce South, Saint Lucie Village, Vero Beach Highland, Saint Lucie West, Queens Cove, Pointe West and South Beach. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for St. Johns by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-10 14:40:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-10 21:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: St. Johns THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR EAST CENTRAL ST. JOHNS COUNTY IS CANCELLED The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and has exited the warned area. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Acadia, Allen, Evangeline, St. Landry by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-11 09:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-10 16:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 900 PM CDT for central and southwestern Louisiana. Target Area: Acadia; Allen; Evangeline; St. Landry Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southern Evangeline, northeastern Acadia, central St. Landry and east central Allen Parishes through 430 PM CDT At 342 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Ville Platte to 6 miles south of Bond. Movement was east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Opelousas, Eunice, Ville Platte, Church Point, Mamou, Port Barre, Washington, Chataignier, Prairie Ronde, Savoy, Duralde, Lawtell, Swords, Richard, Reddell and Grand Prairie. This includes Interstate 49 between mile markers 16 and 32. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
ACADIA PARISH, LA
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Palm Beach by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-10 17:17:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-10 21:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Please report flooding to your local law enforcement agency when you can do so safely. Target Area: Palm Beach FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 645 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of South Florida, including the following counties, Broward and Palm Beach. * WHEN...Until 645 PM EDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 449 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Boca Raton, Deerfield Beach, Boynton Beach, Delray Beach, Lake Worth, Palm Beach, Highland Beach, Ocean Ridge, Greenacres, Lantana, Atlantis, Kings Point, Dunes Road, Village Of Golf, Whisper Walk, Hamptons At Boca Raton, Mission Bay, Boca Del Mar, Boca Pointe and Loxahatchee NWR. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Ascension, Livingston, St. John The Baptist, Tangipahoa by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-10 14:40:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-10 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Ascension; Livingston; St. John The Baptist; Tangipahoa THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTHWESTERN ST. JOHN THE BAPTIST...NORTHEASTERN ASCENSION...SOUTHEASTERN LIVINGSTON AND SOUTH CENTRAL TANGIPAHOA PARISHES IS CANCELLED The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled. However small hail, gusty winds and heavy rain are still possible with this thunderstorm. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 900 PM CDT for southeastern Louisiana.
ASCENSION PARISH, LA
weather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Jefferson, St. Clair by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-08 21:54:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-08 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Jefferson; St. Clair FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR NORTHEASTERN JEFFERSON AND WEST CENTRAL ST. CLAIR COUNTIES At 954 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is already occurring. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Northern Birmingham, Trussville, Gardendale, Leeds, Moody, Fultondale, Springville, Odenville, Center Point, Clay, Pinson, Tarrant, Adamsville, Margaret, Argo, Graysville, Morris, Brookside, Cardiff and Chalkville. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
WPBF News 25

Strong thunderstorm causes damage in St. Lucie County

ST. LUCIE COUNTY, Fla. — St. Lucie County officials gave an update Thursday evening about a storm that touched down in Port St. Lucie that afternoon. WPBF 25 News meteorologists say the storm occurred between 3:30-3:45 p.m. and that winds were over 50 mph. Heavy damage was seen in...
SAINT LUCIE COUNTY, FL
cbs12.com

Storms bring another threat for flooding Friday afternoon

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — UPDATE. A Flood Advisory is in effect for Indian River County, including Sebastian, Fellsmere, and Vero Beach until 7:00 pm. An additional 1 to 2 inches is possible over the area. Minor flooding along streets and low-lying areas is possible. A Flood Advisory...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
WPBF News 25

Strong storm causes heavy damage to more than 100 homes in Port St. Lucie neighborhood

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — Strong storms damaged more than a hundred homes inside a Port St. Lucie neighborhood Thursday afternoon. “It looks like a war zone down there,” said Scott MacGraw, a neighbor inside Spanish Lakes Golf Village. “Most everyone lost their porch, several roofs, some of the sidings of the homes are gone. It’s a mess down there.”
PORT SAINT LUCIE, FL
veronews.com

No-name storm gives island a soaking, but not much else

Vero’s first tropical storm warning of the 2022 hurricane season caught residents by surprise as an unnamed “potential tropical cyclone” swept across Southern Florida from the west, dumping rain and dampening outdoor Saturday plans, but not disrupting life too much. Indian River Shores Deputy Chief Mark Shaw...
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, FL
cw34.com

Tornado touch-down, power flashes, debris in St. Lucie County

ST. LUCIE COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — The weather warnings came and were replaced by new ones on the Treasure Coast for more than an hour, early Monday evening. At 6:05 p.m., a strong thunderstorm capable of damaging winds and potentially a tornado entered northern St. Lucie County, and a severe thunderstorm warning was issued.
SAINT LUCIE COUNTY, FL
wdrb.com

Severe Thunderstorm Watch Issued For Part of the Area

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued for parts of our area. Here's the info:. The NWS Storm Prediction Center has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Watch for portions of Southern Indiana Western and Central Kentucky * Effective this Monday afternoon and evening from 405 PM until 1000 PM EDT. * Primary threats include... Scattered damaging wind gusts to 70 mph possible Isolated large hail events to 1.5 inches in diameter possible.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wflx.com

Police: Several homes damaged by storms in Port St. Lucie

Strong storms that hit Port St. Lucie on Thursday afternoon damaged several houses, according to police. Officers responded at 3:45 p.m. to the 100 block of W Caribbean in the Spanish Lakes Golf Village after reports of a possible tornado. Multiple houses sustained roof and structural damage, according to Sgt....
PORT SAINT LUCIE, FL
fox35orlando.com

Saharan dust tracker: Here's when it arrives in Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. - Looks like the Saharan Air Layer or "SAL" will be returning to Florida and soon!. The dust is currently making its way through the tropics, skirting around the southern edge of an Atlantic high pressure. The dust remains stuck in the Atlantic trade winds, making headway into the southern Gulf of Mexico by early this weekend.
FLORIDA STATE

