Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Indian River, St. Lucie by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-10 17:17:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-10 21:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Please report flooding to your local law enforcement agency when you can do so safely. Target Area: Palm Beach FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 645 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of South Florida, including the following counties, Broward and Palm Beach. * WHEN...Until 645 PM EDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 449 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Boca Raton, Deerfield Beach, Boynton Beach, Delray Beach, Lake Worth, Palm Beach, Highland Beach, Ocean Ridge, Greenacres, Lantana, Atlantis, Kings Point, Dunes Road, Village Of Golf, Whisper Walk, Hamptons At Boca Raton, Mission Bay, Boca Del Mar, Boca Pointe and Loxahatchee NWR. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL ・ 1 HOUR AGO