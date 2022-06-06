ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Logansport, IN

Charlotte Butler

By Stasia Hudak
inkfreenews.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCharlotte Ann Butler, 69, Logansport, died Friday, June 3, 2022, in Ascension St....

www.inkfreenews.com

Comments / 0

inkfreenews.com

Jaralee ‘Jeri’ Swoverland

Jaralee Inez “Jeri” (Maggart) Swoverland, 78, died June 7, 2022, at her home. She was born Oct. 28, 1943, in Columbia City. She married Don “D.G.” Swoverland in 1968; he preceded her in death. She is survived by her sons, Tyler (Robert) Swoverland and Trenton (Kristie)...
COLUMBIA CITY, IN
inkfreenews.com

Mickey Kahn

Mickey Lynn Kahn, 73, South Whitley, died at 1:56 p.m. June 5, 2022, at his home. He was born March 23, 1949. He married Linda Kirk on Jan. 7, 1993; she survives. He is also survived by his daughters, Melisa (Ben) Grant, South Whitley, Heidi (Don) Long, Middleville, Mich. and Racheal (Rob) Weber, Savannah, Ga.; stepchildren, Dwayne (Amy) Little, Chattanooga, Tenn., Dale (Dawn) Little, Wilmington, N.C., Donna Dale, Columbia City; 13 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; siblings, Christine (Daryl) Johnson, Huntington, Cynthia (Lenard) Coburn, Columbia City and Henry “Hank” (Deborah) Kahn, Ashland, Ky.
SOUTH WHITLEY, IN
inkfreenews.com

John Williamson — UPDATED

John F. Williamson, 78, Claypool, died peacefully Friday, June 3, 2022. He was born April 2, 1944, in Moline, Illinois, to Hugh Sydney and Elizabeth (Farrell) Williamson. John was preceded in death by his parents and also his brother, Paul Williamson. He is survived by his wife, Carolyn Williamson, and his English family, Wendy, Alan, Mam and Jill, whom he visited often.
CLAYPOOL, IN
inkfreenews.com

Michael ‘Mike’ Willems

Michael ‘Mike’ Willems, 63, Columbia City, died Monday, June 6, 2022, at his residence. He was born Jan. 8, 1959. He married Jody Willems; she survives. He is also survived by his children, Mary (Andrew) Willems-Akers and Jason (Christa Beber) Cunefare, both of Fort Wayne, Lindsey (Al) Bishir, Marion and Heather (Erik) Larr, Markle; nine grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; siblings, Jennifer Willems, Peoria, Ill., Christopher (Lora) Willems, Canute, Okla., and Richard (Lisa) Willems, Roanoke; and mother-in-law, Judy Bornstein, Valparaiso.
COLUMBIA CITY, IN
inkfreenews.com

Martha Wallen

Martha Mae (Shepherd) Wallen, 82, Warsaw, died June 8, 2022. She died peacefully in her home with her husband, Claude E. Wallen, by her side. Martha was born Dec. 29, 1939, in Floyd County, Kentucky, to Alex and Audie Ellen (Reffitt) Shepherd. She attended school in Prestonsburg, Kentucky, until she married Claude on July 15, 1955. Martha and Claude were blessed with the birth of their first and only son, Larry E. Wallen, on May 26, 1956. After his birth, they moved to Warsaw in 1958 where Martha resided with Claude until her death.
WARSAW, IN
inkfreenews.com

Alicia Grossman

Alicia Ann Grossman, 59, Elkhart, died Thursday, June 2, 2022, at her home. She was born March 14, 1963. She is survived by her father; three children, Ryan (Ericka) Williams, Elkhart, David (Julia) Grossman, Milford and Karissa (Sean) Cale, Goshen; eight grandchildren; and three siblings, Marilyn Morange, Sarasota, Florida, Robert Holcomb, Goshen and Greg Howell, Tennessee.
ELKHART, IN
inkfreenews.com

Lester ‘Pete’ Keister

Lester T. “Pete” Keister, 91, Albion, died at 6:30 a.m. June 7, 2022, at Waterford Crossing Healthcare, Goshen. He was born Sep. 26, 1930. He married Grace Shanabarger on July 7, 1951; she preceded him in death. He is survived by his son, Gary (Norma) Keister, Goshen; two...
GOSHEN, IN
inkfreenews.com

Lowell Gene Showalter — UPDATED

Lowell Gene Showalter, 80, Cromwell, died May 23, 2022, at his home. He was born Feb. 4, 1942, in Sturgis, Mich. to Stahly and Fern (Hooley) Showalter. Lowell married Cindy Lee McBride on July 12, 1975. Lowell is survived by his wife, Cindy; sons, Steve (Marlo) Showalter, Goshen and Jeremy...
CROMWELL, IN
inkfreenews.com

Terry ‘Haney’ Thompson

Terry “Haney” Thompson, 83, Nappanee, died at 11:34 a.m. Saturday, June 4, 2022, at his residence. He was born March 26, 1939, in Warsaw, to Norman and Phyllis (Hare) Thompson. Terry was raised by his mother and step-father, Joe Haney. Mr. Thompson was a 1957 Nappanee High School graduate and lived his entire life in the greater Nappanee area.
NAPPANEE, IN
inkfreenews.com

Gabriel ‘Gabe’ Rhodes — UPDATED

Gabriel S. Rhodes, known to most as “Gabe,” 26, Warsaw, died unexpectedly at 12:41 p.m. Sunday, June 5, 2022, in his home. Born July 7, 1995 in Goshen, Gabe was the son of Rich Rhodes and Kimberly (Clark) Lemler. He was a 2014 graduate of Wawasee High School where he played baseball and football. He spent most of his youth in the Milford area.
WARSAW, IN
inkfreenews.com

Vicki Brown

Vicki Brown, 72, Syracuse, died May 22, 2022, in Land o’ Lakes, Fla. She married Rodger Brown on Sept. 12, 1970; he survives. She is also survived by her children, Kory Brown and Jody Martin; mother, Catherine Geiger; four grandchildren; sisters, Trudy Fetters, and Kim Pattison. Eastlund Funeral Home,...
SYRACUSE, IN
inkfreenews.com

Billy Rose Jr. — UPDATED

Billy F. Rose Jr., 43, Warsaw, died Thursday, June 2, 2022. Billy was born March 11, 1979, in Mansfield, Ohio, the son of Billy F. and Deanna Rose. He worked as a forklift driver for Smart Cabinetry. Billy was an avid fan of drag racing. He often went to Bunker Hill with his dad and children.
WARSAW, IN
NewsBreak
Obituaries
inkfreenews.com

Jennifer Niblette

Jennifer Niblette, 50, Warsaw, died Saturday, June 4, 2022, in Warsaw. She was born Jan. 14, 1972. She married James Niblette; he survives. She is survived by three children, daughters, Dana and Annya Niblette, both of Nappanee; son, Zander Niblette, Nappanee; parents, Jamie and Bernice Frederick, Corruna, Mich; and three brothers, James (Chalesse) Frederick, Dave (Shelly) Frederick and Bryce Frederick.
WARSAW, IN
inkfreenews.com

Gary Patterson

Gary E. Patterson, 64, Culver, died June 1, 2022, at home. He was born Oct. 4, 1957. He married Roxanne Kelly in 1984; she survives. He is also survived by his father, Gary Patterson, Sevierville, Tenn; daughters, Kelly Langley, Rochester and Jennifer (Matthew) Smith, Leiters Ford; son, Matthew Patterson, Nashville, Tenn.; sister, Lisa (Ronald) Gholston, Sevierville, Tenn.; and three grandchildren.
CULVER, IN
inkfreenews.com

Evaney Hisey

Evaney Hisey, 17, Warsaw, died Monday, June 6, 2022, at her residence. She was born March 16, 2005, in Warsaw, to Brent and Lana Hisey. She attended Warsaw Community High School. She worked for Richards Restaurant in Warsaw. Evaney loved animals especially manatees and dreamed of being a veterinarian technician. She was known to have an incredible big heart. She enjoyed music, Abba and Queen being two her favorites. Her hobbies include drawing, playing video games and going camping.
WARSAW, IN
inkfreenews.com

Angela ‘Angie’ Castleman-Alber

Angela Ann “Angie” Castleman-Alber, 50, died at 1:19 p.m. Tuesday, May 31, 2022, at Memorial Hospital, South Bend. She was born Aug. 20, 1971. She was married to Nathan Alber; he preceded her in death. She is survived by a daughter, Francis Alber and companion Max Oberg, both...
WARSAW, IN
inkfreenews.com

Merlin Miller

Merlin Jay Miller, 43, New Paris, died Monday morning, June 6, 2022. He was born Jan. 31, 1979. He married Tina Lehman on April 8, 2006; she survives. He is also survived by five children, Brendon James, Ethan Jacob, Weston Jay, Alaina Jalene and Kenton Jayme; parents, Willard and Viola Miller, New Paris; in-laws, David and Rhoda Lehman, Nappanee; seven siblings, Marlin (Nora) Miller, Nappanee, Owen (Nichole) Miller, Elkhart, Sue Helmuth, Nappanee, Lee (Rosa) Miller, Nappanee, Inez (Harley) Lehman, Goshen, Glen (Ruth) Miller, Goshen and Mary (Faron) Yoder, Millersburg; and four brothers and sisters-in-law, Myron (Kristin) Lehman, Nappanee, Marla (Perry) Yoder, Nappanee, Larry (Carolyn) Lehman, Wakarusa and Dorene (Lyle) Miller, Nappanee.
NEW PARIS, IN
inkfreenews.com

Ellen Henney

Ellen Jeannette Henney, 93, Columbia City, died at 10:55 p.m. Monday, June 6, 2022, at Parkview Whitley. She was born Aug. 28, 1928. She married William Henney on Oct. 16, 1949; he survives. She is also children, Bill Henney, Columbia City, Tom (Julie) Henney, Columbia City, Nancy (Kent) Lefever, Angola,...
COLUMBIA CITY, IN
inkfreenews.com

Wawasee, Warsaw Schools Share Thoughts On School Safety

WARSAW — In light of the recent school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, officials at Warsaw and Wawasee school districts offered their thoughts on security issues. The Texas shooting left 21 dead May 24 after an 18-year-old went on a rampage inside the school. The massacre has again raised concerns about keeping schools safe.
WARSAW, IN
inkfreenews.com

Larry Zea — UPDATED

Larry W. Zea, 63, Warsaw, died Sunday June 5, 2022, at Lutheran Hospital, Fort Wayne. Born Oct. 22, 1958, in Indiana, Larry was the son of Lawrence and Clara Zea (Nix). He worked for Wildman Linen up until his retirement. Larry enjoyed music, dancing, coffee and watching Game Show Network. He loved to watch people and traffic. He could sit for hours and just observe. He was a spectator more than a participator.
WARSAW, IN

