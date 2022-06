FULTON — The Fulton Common Council discussed state Route 481, updates on DRI projects and a new crime and safety initiative at its meeting on Tuesday. Mayor Deana Michaels discussed upcoming meetings with Oswego County regarding American Rescue Plan Act funding. Michaels said that the county received about $22 million in ARPA funding and has opened up the opportunity for all municipalities to request some of that funding. Four projects were presented to the county for the city of Fulton, the first one being satellite stations for the police department.

