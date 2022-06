Thomas Edison State University donated over 5,000 pounds of food to Trenton Residents on Saturday. “Today, Thomas Edison State University distributed 5,000 pounds of groceries and gave 25 vaccinations to our Trenton neighbors. We had more than 20 employees from TESU volunteering today, a strong indication of our commitment to the city of Trenton and community service. We had a fabulous day talking to everyone that came out to pick up groceries and get their Covid-19 vaccinations. We look forward to many more community engagement events throughout the year,” said TESU President Merodie A Hancock.

TRENTON, NJ ・ 14 HOURS AGO