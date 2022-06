Britney Spears‘ 69-year-old father, Jamie Spears, was photographed leaving a Kent, Louisiana grocery store on June 9, the same day his 40-year-old daughter wed Sam Asghari, 28, in Los Angeles. In photos obtained by the Daily Mail, which can be seen here, he donned a forest green t-shirt and army print cargo shorts paired with a black Fox Racing cap. The only visible items in his cart were Niagra water bottles.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 14 MINUTES AGO