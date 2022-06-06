ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Upcoming programs at Phoenixville Public Library

Phoenixville Public Library will host the next virtual presentation in the partner-sponsored “Community Gardening around the Village” series, on Monday, June 13, at 7:00 PM. Klielle Glanzburg-Krainin, Gardening Director of the Chester County Food Bank, will present a free “Pest Management Workshop.” With temperatures warming up, garden pests are starting to...

Norristown Times Herald

Montgomery County previews list of Juneteenth events

NORRISTOWN — Area residents and visitors alike can take part in a full slate of Juneteenth events in Montgomery County. The historic day marks the end of slavery in the U.S. Although the Emancipation Proclamation took effect in 1863, it was not until June 19, 1865 that enslaved people in Texas were finally freed.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
Norristown Times Herald

Life sciences firm extends push into Montgomery County

Aviridi, a life sciences company and Qualified Opportunity Zone business, is expanding its presence in the Greater Philadelphia region, and specifically — in Montgomery County. Aviridi has purchased a 26,000-square-foot building at 10 Quinter Street in Pottstown. The facility, formerly owned by Sonoco Paperboard Group LLC, sits in one...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
Norristown Times Herald

$47,000 raised so far to help victims of Pottstown home explosion

POTTSTOWN — Efforts to help the victims of the May 26 Hale Street home explosion continue to become more organized. According to a statement issued by the Pottstown Area Health and Wellness Foundation, which donated $10,000 seed money to the effort, a committee of community stakeholders has formed to help connect those impacted by the Pottstown Hale Street explosion with community resources and support funds.
POTTSTOWN, PA
Norristown Times Herald

PECO reviewing infrastructure around Pottstown explosion site

POTTSTOWN — In the wake of the deadly Hale Street home explosion on May 26 — and a gas leak less than a block away 11 days later — PECO has informed the borough it intends to conduct a survey of its infrastructure in the area. Borough...
POTTSTOWN, PA
Norristown Times Herald

Montgomery County eighth grader wins 2022 Opioid Awareness Billboard Competition

NORRISTOWN — Students across Montgomery County used a creative outlet to tackle the difficult, yet important topic of addiction. Sixteen middle- and high school students participated in the 2022 Opioid Overdose Awareness Billboard Competition, according to Neda Soltani, overdose data to action coordinator for the Montgomery County Department of Health and Human Service’s Office of Drug and Alcohol.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
Norristown Times Herald

Philadelphia Flower Show returns to FDR Park starting Saturday [Events roundup]

The following events are planned for this weekend throughout the region:. • The Philadelphia Flower Show, with the theme “In Full Bloom,” opens Saturday and runs through June 19 in South Philadelphia’s FDR Park. This is the second time in its almost 200-year history that show will be held outdoors, giving visitors the opportunity to experience the beautiful vistas and rolling landscape of FDR Park, a registered historical district. The show will again span 15 acres with breathtaking exhibits, family-friendly activities and gorgeous greenspace. Visitors will experience spectacular floral and garden displays filled with bold color and dramatic beauty. Additionally, this year’s show will offer several new experiences tailored to families, food lovers, plant enthusiasts and those who want to experience late spring’s beauty in an outdoor setting. Show hours are 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily except the last day, when it closes at 6 p.m. For ticket options, visit phsonline.org/the-flower-show.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Norristown Times Herald

Montgomery County allocates nearly $250K in Ida contract amendments

NORRISTOWN — The clean-up process continues just months from the one-year anniversary of the remnants of Hurricane Ida, a storm that devastated parts of Montgomery County. Montgomery County Commissioners have authorized a package of contract revisions related to the September 2021 storm damage, totaling nearly $250,000, for inspection, engineering and repair services. These contracts were also extended until Dec. 15.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
Norristown Times Herald

MCCC, Neumann University to host Public Safety Community Day

WHITPAIN — Montgomery County Community College and Neumann University are hosting a Public Safety Community Day for anyone who is interested in learning more about public safety administration education and careers, including professionals in public safety fields. The informational event will be held on Thursday, June 23, from 11...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
Norristown Times Herald

Guest commentary: Unified Sports can involve all students

Unified Sports Teams are an important part of advocating for all young people. Regular education students who are athletes, those who are not, as well as special education students, are able to compete on the same team. As we know, sports and exercise are important for the body, mind, and spirit. There is no reason that those who are part of the special education curriculum should be denied this opportunity as well as those students not able to compete at the varsity or junior varsity levels at their respective schools.
POTTSTOWN, PA
Norristown Times Herald

Editorial: Tri-county region businesses have day in limelight

On a recent Wednesday — the first of June — a series of crises being faced by consumers and business owners brought state and federal officials to our region to highlight what local businesses are doing about those crises. Pennsylvania’s governor, one of the state’s two senators, two...
BERKS COUNTY, PA
Norristown Times Herald

Editorial: Amtrak buses a step in right direction

The establishment of bus service from Reading and Pottstown to the William H. Gray III 30th Street Station in Philadelphia is a significant step in the right direction for Schuylkill Valley communities lacking in transportation options. On Monday the buses started running twice a day to and from Reading’s BARTA...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Norristown Times Herald

PECO fixing gas line leak less than a block from Pottstown blast site

POTTSTOWN — A hilltop neighborhood already rocked by a deadly home explosion on Hale Street May 26 that killed five people, four of them children, is now faced with the unsettling spectacle of a PECO crew working on a gas line leak less than a block away. Madison Davis,...
Norristown Times Herald

Discovery Federal Credit Union president/CEO announces retirement

A change is coming to the leadership of Berks County-based Discovery Federal Credit Union. Edwin L. Williams on Friday announced plans to retire from his position as president and CEO of the credit union at the end of the year, after 26 years of service. Williams is the second CEO...
BERKS COUNTY, PA
Norristown Times Herald

Jury convicts two men of robbery at Cheltenham CVS store

NORRISTOWN — A jury has convicted two men, one from Philadelphia and the other from Virginia, of robbery-related charges in connection with their roles in a holdup at a Cheltenham pharmacy. Torrey Lee Thompson, 52, of the 5600 block of Appletree Street, Philadelphia, and Dante Salley, 35, of Virginia...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
Norristown Times Herald

Man sent to prison for role in multicounty gun trafficking network

NORRISTOWN — A Philadelphia man is on his way to prison after he admitted to what he said was a “stupid” decision, illegally purchasing weapons for a gun trafficking organization that operated in Montgomery, Bucks and Philadelphia counties. Anthony Jamaris McCrary, 25, was sentenced in Montgomery County...
NORRISTOWN, PA
Norristown Times Herald

Gun violence leads to jail sentence for Pottstown man

NORRISTOWN — A Pottstown man who fired multiple gunshots at another man during a disturbance in the borough must report to jail later this month after he admitted to assault and weapons charges. Shawn Douglas Anderson, 24, of the 400 block of King Street, was sentenced in Montgomery County...
POTTSTOWN, PA

