Authorities say Winchester man died in scuba accident
The death Saturday of a 79-year-old Scott County man was the result of a scuba diving accident, authorities said...www.myjournalcourier.com
The death Saturday of a 79-year-old Scott County man was the result of a scuba diving accident, authorities said...www.myjournalcourier.com
My Journal Courier is the one site for The Journal-Courier, is the oldest continuously published newspaper in Illinois. My Journal Courier covers news, entertainment, and community interest for central Illinois.https://www.myjournalcourier.com/
Comments / 0