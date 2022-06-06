ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winchester, IL

Authorities say Winchester man died in scuba accident

By David C.L. Bauer
My Journal Courier
 4 days ago
The death Saturday of a 79-year-old Scott County man was the result of a scuba diving accident, authorities said...

