ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

St. Luke's now offering Pfizer COVID-19 booster shot for 5-11 age group

By Meredith Spelbring
Idaho News 6
Idaho News 6
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33AKdp_0g2O64Ru00

St. Luke's Health System now offers the Pfizer COVID-19 booster to children ages 5 to 11.

Anyone who is eligible for the for the booster but has not received it by June 2 is considered overdue, according to St. Luke's. The Pfizer-BioNTech is the only COVID-19 vaccine currently authorized for children 5-17.

Vaccine appointments for St. Luke's patients can be made through the patient's MyChart account. Anyone who cannot access a MyChart account is encouraged to call 208-381-9500 to make an appointment.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Booster#Cdc#St Luke S Health System#Mychart
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
Idaho News 6

Idaho News 6

1K+
Followers
911
Post
228K+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Boise, Idaho news and weather from Idaho News 6, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.kivitv.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy