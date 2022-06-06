St. Luke's now offering Pfizer COVID-19 booster shot for 5-11 age group

St. Luke's Health System now offers the Pfizer COVID-19 booster to children ages 5 to 11.

Anyone who is eligible for the for the booster but has not received it by June 2 is considered overdue, according to St. Luke's. The Pfizer-BioNTech is the only COVID-19 vaccine currently authorized for children 5-17.

Vaccine appointments for St. Luke's patients can be made through the patient's MyChart account. Anyone who cannot access a MyChart account is encouraged to call 208-381-9500 to make an appointment.