Employee accused of abusing teen at Prince William home for troubled youth

By Jakob Cordes
 4 days ago

BRISTOW, Va. (WRIC) — A Warren County man was arrested last week on charges that he carried on an inappropriate relationship with a teenage girl at the residential treatment center in Prince William County where he was employed.

Dennis James Heflin, 38, has been charged with indecent liberties by a custodian, after Prince William County Police say he was “involved in an inappropriate relationship” with a 16-year-old at Youth for Tomorrow, a Christian non-profit that offers addiction treatment, sexual abuse counseling, a boarding school and services for teen mothers.

Prince William police said the relationship occurred between Jan. 1 and March 11. The incident was reported to staff members at Youth for Tomorrow by another resident on March 15. An investigation followed, and Heflin was arrested in Warren County on June 3.

The victim was a resident of Youth for Tomorrow’s main campus in Bristow. In addition to addiction treatment, the campus also has programs for teen mothers and victims of sexual abuse and trafficking.

“Safety is a top priority on our campus,” Youth for Tomorrow’s website reads. “Counselors and over-night supervisors closely watch the children at night, conducting room checks every 15 minutes at a minimum.”

It’s not clear in what capacity Heflin was employed or what his current employment status is. Youth for Tomorrow did not respond to a request for comment.

Heflin was released on a $25,000 bond. Police are requesting that anyone with information on this incident reach out to (703) 792-6500.

