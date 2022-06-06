ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tahlequah, OK

Secretary Pete Buttigieg tests positive for COVID day before Cherokee Nation event

By FOX23.com News Staff
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WjWii_0g2O4iY100
Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, center. (Susan Walsh)

TAHLEQUAH, Okla. — According to a twitter post, U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg has tested positive for COVID and is now isolated and working remotely. This comes the day before he was scheduled to visit the Cherokee Nation.

Despite this, Tuesday’s event will still go on and the Cherokee Nation will receive a visit from U.S. Deputy Secretary of Transportation Polly Trottenberg, the nation’s second-highest ranking transportation official.

Along with Deputy Secretary Trottenberg, the following will also be attendance: Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr., Deputy Chief Bryan Warner, Council of the Cherokee Nation, and Cherokee Nation Director of Transportation and Infrastructure Michael Lynn.

The event is a signing ceremony of the Cherokee Nation entering a Tribal Transportation Self-Governance Program compact and funding agreement which allows the tribe to plan and oversee its own road construction planning and transit projects.

“Having oversight for the first time to plan, lead and oversee the finance of our own road projects will only mean more and better investments in terms of travel and infrastructure in the Cherokee Nation to the benefit of thousands of citizens,” said Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr.

After the signing ceremony there will be remarks from the Deputy Secretary Trottenberg, Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr., and other tribal leaders.

They will then tour EV charging infrastructure and take an electric bus to see the new Rocky Top Bridge.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 7

Related
publicradiotulsa.org

Cherokee Nation and U.S. Department of Transportation sign historic compact

The Cherokee Nation now has more control than ever on how its federal transportation dollars will be spent. Officials welcomed U.S. Deputy Secretary of Transportation Polly Trottenberg to the Nation's capitol in Tahlequah on Tuesday for the signing ceremony of a historic compact. The Tribal Transportation Self-Governance Compact and Funding...
TAHLEQUAH, OK
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

News to Know: Oklahoma Gov. Stitt’s campaign ad under investigation, and new legislation pushing for safety in schools

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. – Oklahoma County’s top prosecutor says he’s investigating whether a recent campaign ad by Governor Kevin Stitt violates state law and ethics rules. David Prater says he launched an investigation after a bi-partisan group of house legislators suggested the ad violates state law. The 30-second spot titled “Track Record” touts Stitt’s appointment of Attorney General John O’Connor, who is prominently featured in the second half of the ad. State law prohibits a candidate from knowingly making or accepting a contribution of more than $2,900 to another candidate committee. Stitt’s campaign says it will pause airing the ad.
OKLAHOMA COUNTY, OK
News On 6

Candidate Markwayne Mullin Won't Appear In Thursday's US Senate Debate

United States Senate candidate Markwayne Mullin will not appear in Thursday night's News 9/News On 6 Republican U.S. Senate debate. Mullin made the announcement on social media Thursday morning. Mullin, who is also a current U.S. Representative, said he is in Washington D.C. and is unable to attend the debate...
TULSA, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oklahoma Health
Local
Oklahoma Government
Tahlequah, OK
Coronavirus
Tahlequah, OK
Health
Tahlequah, OK
Government
Local
Oklahoma Coronavirus
City
Tahlequah, OK
cherokeephoenix.org

Wilma Mankiller quarters released to eager public

Standing-room-only crowd gathered in Tahlequah to celebrate the life and legacy of the Cherokee Nation’s first female principal chief, Wilma P. Mankiller, who is now immortalized on a U.S. quarter released June 6.
TAHLEQUAH, OK
mvskokemedia.com

Muscogee (Creek) Nation Council Representative charged

OKMULGEE, Oklahoma – Mvskoke Media received a tip from a concerned citizen that Joseph Hicks had been charged with a DUI in MCN District Court on March 26. The citizen was concerned that it was MCN National Council Rep. Joseph Hicks. Mvskoke Media was able to locate the case...
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pete Buttigieg
theberkshireedge.com

The Other Side: It has always been about the guns

Like many of you, in the hours, days since Uvalde, I have veered from heartbreak to fury. Yet another senseless massacre. Quickly followed by Tulsa. On and on. This past weekend even more slaughter. The Washington Post dispassionately described the official Texas response: “Amid a spate of mass shootings in recent years, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) responded by focusing on promoting mental health services and convening a task force that produced a 40-point plan centered on ‘hardening’ school campuses and identifying threats.” Yes, mental illness. School safety.
TULSA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Arizona executes second death row inmate in less than a month

FLORENCE, Ariz. — Arizona has executed its second death row inmate in less than a month on Wednesday. The Associated Press said Frank Atwood, 66, died by lethal injection Wednesday morning at the Florence Prison in Arizona. Atwood and his lawyers made a last-minute appeal to the U.S. Supreme Court to delay his execution but the Supreme Court struck down the appeal about 30 minutes before his scheduled execution.
ARIZONA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Infrastructure#Covid#Politics State#Cdc
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Drug take back scam reported in Green Country

The Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics (OBN) says people are going door-to-door in Oklahoma communities, primarily the Owasso area, “collecting” expired medications on behalf of local pharmacies. OBN flat out says its a scam. If you see people doing this, call police. “We would certainly encourage them to call...
OWASSO, OK
bartlesvilleradio.com

Washington Co. Treasurer's Tax Auction Monday at 9am

The Treasurer’s office conducts a public auction on the 2nd Monday of each June. Washington County Treasurer Melissa Thornbrugh has set Monday, June 13, at 9am as the time for this year's auction. The auction is for the sale of real estate for non-payment of ad valorem property taxes...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
KTUL

Sapulpa nursing home closes due to staff shortage

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Ranch Terrace Nursing Home located in Sapulpa, Okla., announced that it will be closing on August 15. The nursing home is unable to maintain legally required staffing levels. All residents that are currently living at Ranch Terrace will be transferred to other nursing homes...
SAPULPA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tulsa, OK
65K+
Followers
114K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX23 News KOKI is covering news that matters with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.fox23.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy