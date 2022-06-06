Secretary Pete Buttigieg tests positive for COVID day before Cherokee Nation event

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, center. (Susan Walsh)

TAHLEQUAH, Okla. — According to a twitter post, U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg has tested positive for COVID and is now isolated and working remotely. This comes the day before he was scheduled to visit the Cherokee Nation.

Despite this, Tuesday’s event will still go on and the Cherokee Nation will receive a visit from U.S. Deputy Secretary of Transportation Polly Trottenberg, the nation’s second-highest ranking transportation official.

Along with Deputy Secretary Trottenberg, the following will also be attendance: Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr., Deputy Chief Bryan Warner, Council of the Cherokee Nation, and Cherokee Nation Director of Transportation and Infrastructure Michael Lynn.

The event is a signing ceremony of the Cherokee Nation entering a Tribal Transportation Self-Governance Program compact and funding agreement which allows the tribe to plan and oversee its own road construction planning and transit projects.

“Having oversight for the first time to plan, lead and oversee the finance of our own road projects will only mean more and better investments in terms of travel and infrastructure in the Cherokee Nation to the benefit of thousands of citizens,” said Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr.

After the signing ceremony there will be remarks from the Deputy Secretary Trottenberg, Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr., and other tribal leaders.

They will then tour EV charging infrastructure and take an electric bus to see the new Rocky Top Bridge.

