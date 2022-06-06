UCLA's Maya Brady hit two NCAA softball tournament home runs and got a shoutout from her uncle Tom Brady

The UCLA Bruins kept their season alive on Monday afternoon as they handed No. 1 seed Oklahoma its third loss of the season to force a play-in game for a spot in the NCAA championship series. UCLA’s Maya Brady was instrumental in the victory, hitting two home runs and providing five RBI in the Bruins’ 7-3 win.

Brady went 2-for-4 at the plate in the early game on Monday, with both of those hits leaving the park. Maya’s mother, Maureen, is the sister of NFL quarterback Tom Brady, and the Tampa Bay slinger was beyond stoked for his niece.

Tom Brady has been vocal in his support for Maya, even taking a break from The Match to give her a shoutout a few days ago.

The Bruins have won three straight elimination games to keep their postseason hopes alive, with it all coming down to Game 2 against the highly touted Sooners on Monday afternoon.