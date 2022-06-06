ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

UCLA's Maya Brady hit two NCAA softball tournament home runs and got a shoutout from her uncle Tom Brady

By Caroline Darney
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0x5kpa_0g2O3hhV00

The UCLA Bruins kept their season alive on Monday afternoon as they handed No. 1 seed Oklahoma its third loss of the season to force a play-in game for a spot in the NCAA championship series. UCLA’s Maya Brady was instrumental in the victory, hitting two home runs and providing five RBI in the Bruins’ 7-3 win.

Brady went 2-for-4 at the plate in the early game on Monday, with both of those hits leaving the park. Maya’s mother, Maureen, is the sister of NFL quarterback Tom Brady, and the Tampa Bay slinger was beyond stoked for his niece.

Tom Brady has been vocal in his support for Maya, even taking a break from The Match to give her a shoutout a few days ago.

The Bruins have won three straight elimination games to keep their postseason hopes alive, with it all coming down to Game 2 against the highly touted Sooners on Monday afternoon.

Comments / 0

Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Breaking: 2022 5-star guard Dior Johnson to decommit from Oregon

When Oregon Ducks guard Will Richardson withdrew from the 2022 NBA draft and returned to Eugene, there were immediately questions about how Dana Altman would find playing time for the bevy of talented playmakers. That question got a little bit easier to answer on Thursday after a report from ESPN’s Jonathan Givony indicated that Dior Johnson, a five-star prospect and the No. 4 ranked point guard in the class of 2022, plans to decommit from the Ducks and explore other college options. Johnson saw a once wide open backcourt situation in Eugene gradually fill up with transfers and returners, clouding up his...
EUGENE, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
Tampa, FL
Sports
City
Tampa, FL
Local
Florida College Sports
City
Los Angeles, CA
Tampa, FL
College Sports
Los Angeles, CA
College Sports
Local
California College Sports
Los Angeles, CA
Sports
State
Oklahoma State
Local
California Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Michigan football starts new tradition for Ohio State game

Long have the Buckeyes had something of an incentive beyond bragging rights when they beat rival Michigan. Whenever Ohio State has beaten the Wolverines, since the tenure of Francis Schmidt — which began in 1934 — the Buckeye players have received an emblem of gold pants, which signifies ‘they put on their pants one leg at a time, just like we do.’ At the time, Michigan was a much more dominant program, so that type of reminder was crucial for turning the tide in the rivalry.
COLUMBUS, OH
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

J.R. Reid steps down at Monmouth

Former UNC basketball forward J.R. Reid is stepping down as an assistant coach at Monmouth, the program announced this week. Reid will not be a part of the 2022-23 staff and will focus on other opportunities outside of basketball. Reid spent the past four seasons at Monmouth as an assistant on King Rice’s staff. Rice also played college basketball at UNC and was teammates with Reid in Chapel Hill. In those four years, Monmouth won 65 games and the 2021 MAAC regular-season title. After a three-year college career, Reid was taken No. 5 overall in the 1989 NBA Draft by the Charlotte Hornets. He spent time with the Hornets, San Antonio Spurs, New York Knicks, Los Angeles Lakers, Milwaukee Bucks and Cleveland Cavaliers as well as time overseas. Monmouth did not reveal the specific reasons why Reid resigned after his fourth season. Follow us @TarHeelsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of North Carolina Tar Heels news, notes and opinions. Let us know your thoughts, comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Brady
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Jay Williams: Klay Thompson might dealing with more than a shooting slump

Is Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson in a shooting slump? Or could he really be in a new stage of his career? One national analyst certainly thinks it is the latter. ESPN’s Jay Williams said as such on a Tuesday episode of the “Keyshawn, JWill, & Max Show.” Williams suggested Klay’s poor shooting nights throughout the playoffs aren’t a player fighting through a slump. Instead, he offered Thompson may be a different player at this stage of his career. His heavy legs and hanging shots on the front rim is proof of a new version of Thompson. Williams suggested he needs to change his style of play as a result, especially in the face of Boston’s exceptional defense.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Lions rookie CB Jermaine Waller has retired

Cross off Jermaine Waller from your Detroit Lions roster. The rookie cornerback was placed on the reserve/retired list by the Lions prior to Wednesday’s practice session. Waller was not present at the first day of mandatory minicamp on Tuesday. The undrafted free agent from Virginia Tech has apparently decided not to pursue a career in football, at least not with the Lions.
DETROIT, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ncaa Softball#Ncaa Championship#Uncle Tom#Rbi#Sooners
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

'I was scared': Former Cowboys CB Terence Newman recalls chance run-in with Marion Barber

Terence Newman was literally talking about the toll that football takes on the body when he saw the news of Marion Barber’s passing. In a wide-ranging interview with Tyler Dunne of Go Long, the former Cowboys cornerback had been discussing the smart, quick-strike style of play that made him the fifth overall pick by Dallas in the 2003 draft. He recalled a Kansas State teammate who, conversely, served as the “kamikaze” on special teams. He remembered how his fellow Wildcat would “run down on the kickoff and lead with his head. Make big hits.”
DALLAS, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

UNC commit GG Jackson has big game for USA Basketball

The U18 USA Basketball men’s team is in the middle of the FIBA Americas Championship in Mexico and moved to 2-0 following another win on Tuesday night. In a 123-41 victory over Ecuador, UNC basketball commit GG Jackson had a big game to help lead Team USA to a win. After coming off of the bench in the opener, Jackson started in game two and he poured in 20 points on 8-of-10 from the field and added 12 rebounds in 17 minutes. He also had four assists, two blocks, two steals and zero turnovers. This comes on the heels of an eight-point and four-rebound...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Cowboys News: UDFA on fast track, Prescott weighs in on Dalton Schultz, Micah Parsons goes yard in Home Run Derby

A handful of Cowboys stars laid some big hits of a different kind Tuesday night. The Reliant Home Run Derby is an annual event that lets the team’s top names swing for the fences to raise money for The Salvation Army. Dak Prescott, Ezekiel Elliott, and Trevon Diggs took some good cuts, and Leighton Vander Esch went on to take first place… but Micah Parsons was the MVP of the night. With a new bat he bought right beforehand, Parsons sent at least one out of the entire stadium, furthering the belief that there is nothing the man cannot do.
ARLINGTON, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Softball
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
UCLA
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
NCAA
Sports
University of Oklahoma
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Seth Trimble to be a ‘really good fit’ in UNC backcourt next season

The UNC basketball program has one of the most talented and now experienced starting guards across college basketball heading into the 2022-23 season. But, it’s a freshman coming off of the bench that could play a critical role for the Tar Heels. Incoming guard Seth Trimble is a 6-foot-3 guard who can play on and off of the ball, giving UNC head coach Hubert Davis the versatility to play him with either of Caleb Love or RJ Davis and keep the theme of two ball handlers on the floor at all times. Rotations, especially bench minutes in the backcourt, was limited when...
COLLEGE SPORTS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Dolphins make a number of roster moves Wednesday night

While the Miami Dolphins are wrapping up their OTAs this week, the front office is making moves to try and improve their roster. The team announced Wednesday night that they’ve signed linebacker Porter Gustin. Gustin spent the last three seasons with the Cleveland Browns, bouncing from the practice squad to the active roster. The former USC Trojan has appeared in 26 games, recording 52 tackles, two fumble recoveries and a sack.
MIAMI GARDENS, FL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

119K+
Followers
163K+
Post
44M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy