Minnesota State

Scott Jensen says he'd cut gas prices in Minnesota but it's easier said than done

By Theo Keith
fox9.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article(FOX 9) - Record-setting gas prices have sent Minnesota politicians scrambling for something they can do to address voters' concerns about inflation ahead of this fall's midterm elections. Prices in the Twin Cities surged to a record $4.59 per gallon on Monday. Locally, the cost for a gallon of...

Comments / 26

mac wick
4d ago

well it was 1.89...now today 4.65....I bet most people don't know biden has stocks in electric car batteries...that fact...that why the big push for electric cars.

Terrence Gordon
3d ago

To anyone that cares, it called the "Great Reset". Look at Glenn Beck on YouTube, type Glenn Beck - Great Reset. This has been talked about for about 2yrs now people. It get worse from here on!!! Biden just talked about how we are transitioning over to green energy last week. It much more to come. So look at Glen Beck and Economic Form on YouTube about the "Great Rest"....

Jay L
3d ago

We had a large surplus last year the least they can do is stop the tax. The second thing they can do is start bringing in oil from Canada. Biden‘s rules aren’t letting Canadian oil and gas flow south. I’m surprised they’re not talking about that more

KAAL-TV

Local government waits on movement from the Minnesota legislature

(ABC 6 News) - With the Minnesota legislative session wrapping up just over two weeks ago, agencies in Southeastern Minnesota are still left wondering if, and when the legislature will reconvene to divide up the state's massive budget surplus. Olmsted County says they have projects that desperately need the money.
OLMSTED COUNTY, MN
mprnews.org

What to know about applying for Minnesota’s front-line worker bonus

Despite early glitches with the state website, nearly 200,000 Minnesotans have already put in applications to receive a COVID-related bonus payment of up to $1,500. The money is meant to support those who worked in especially high-risk environments during the pandemic – teachers, those in health care fields, food service and retail workers, to name just a few of the jobs qualified for the bonuses.
MINNESOTA STATE
mprnews.org

Will Minnesota legislators finish what they started with a special session?

Some big tax and spending plans didn't get finalized in the regular session that ended on May 23rd. That's left a lot of money on the table and a lot of unhappy groups that wanted a piece of the state budget surplus. Governor Tim Walz says he’s optimistic about reaching an agreement while some top lawmakers are not. MPR Reporter Brian Bakst gives Cathy Wurzer a status update.
MINNESOTA STATE
Sasquatch 107.7

We Now Know What The Purple Flowers Are in Minnesota Ditches

Have you noticed the gorgeous purple flowers that are popping up in ditches and by yards in Southeast Minnesota? Do you know what they are? I live just outside of Rochester and I have a ton on my acreage. I know we aren't the only state with these flowers though because I was in Madison, Wisconsin last weekend and the purple was following me the entire time. If you are thinking these are phlox...they aren't.
ROCHESTER, MN
mprnews.org

Minnesota auto dealers sue to block state's 'clean cars' plan

The Minnesota Auto Dealers Association has filed a lawsuit challenging the state's "clean cars" plan adopted late last year, which is intended to increase the number of electric vehicles for sale in Minnesota and reduce the state’s greenhouse gas emissions. The group has long opposed the new rules, which...
MINNESOTA STATE
740thefan.com

Minnesota auto dealers file suit over ‘clean cars’ rules

ST. PAUL, Minn. – Minnesota auto dealers are suing over the state’s “clean cars” plan. The rules adopted by the Walz administration last year and published in the State Register take effect in 2024 with the 2025 model year. They’ll require manufacturers and dealers to supply...
MINNESOTA STATE
KARE 11

Gov. Tim Walz announces three new COVID test-to-treat sites

ST PAUL, Minn. — Editor's note: The video above first aired on KARE 11 on Monday, June 2, 2022. Brooklyn Park, Moorhead and Duluth, Minnesota all will offer new COVID-19 test-to-treat locations later this month, Gov. Tim Walz announced Wednesday. Minnesotans can get tested free of cost for COVID-19...
MINNESOTA STATE
knsiradio.com

Minnesota Increases SNAP Eligibility Threshold

(KNSI) — As more Minnesotans grapple with rising grocery costs, some might be eligible now for federal assistance in buying food. Lawmakers passed legislation in the last session raising the gross income threshold for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program. The threshold is now 200% of the federal poverty level or just over $46,000 yearly for a family of three. Peter Woitock of the group Hunger Solutions says some households missed SNAP eligibility by less than $100. However, inflation still makes it hard to afford food.
MINNESOTA STATE
MinnPost

Minimum wage increase starting July 1 in Minneapolis

Some Minneapolis workers will have extra cash in their pockets beginning July 1 as the minimum wage increases. The minimum wage will be $13.50 for small businesses with 100 or fewer employees and $15 for large businesses with more than 100 employees, via WCCO. Christine Schuster at Bring Me the...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Great Lakes Now

In Minnesota, the PolyMet mine pits renewable energy needs against tribes and the EPA

This story was originally published by Grist. You can subscribe to its weekly newsletter here. Northeastern Minnesota’s Iron Range has been a major mining hub since the 1860s. Nestled among thick forests and many of the state’s famed “10,000 lakes,” open-pit mines there produce low-grade iron ore that’s shipped to steel mills around the country. But for the last few decades, as the U.S. steel industry has waned and demand for different minerals has grown, multiple companies have proposed something new: hard rock mining, which involves extracting valuable metals from sulfide ores and produces large amounts of acidic waste. One of these, the PolyMet Mining Corporation, has been locked in a battle to open Minnesota’s first copper-sulfide mine near the tiny town of Babbitt for over 17 years. The $1 billion project has been mired in legal challenges almost since its inception.
MINNESOTA STATE
fox9.com

Inflation zooms 8.7% in Twin Cities, slightly more than US

(FOX 9) - Inflation in the Minneapolis-St. Paul metropolitan area surged by a record 8.7% in May over the year, slightly higher than the national average. Consumer prices increased 1.9% locally since March, when the Twin Cities saw its previous record high, according to Bureau of Labor Statistics data. Nationally,...
BUSINESS
740thefan.com

Minnesota WEEKLY #FISHING UPDATE – JUNE 9, 2022

June 10-12 is Take a Kid Fishing Weekend when Minnesota residents can fish without licenses if they take a child 15 or younger. Learn more!. Anglers using jigs and live bait rigs with minnows at the emerging weeds are catching nice numbers of walleye, but leeches and crawlers are starting to turn more fish as summer patterns take shape. The northern pike bite has been extremely good. Impressive numbers of smallmouth and largemouth bass are coming from the shallows on jigs with plastics, deep-diving crankbaits and spinnerbaits.
MINNESOTA STATE
KROC News

Application Period Starts Wednesday For Minnesota COVID Bonuses

St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News) - Minnesota’s “COVID frontline workers” can begin applying tomorrow for COVID-19 bonus checks from the state government. It's estimated that nearly 700,000 state residents who had jobs that could not be done remotely and required them to be in close proximity to others are eligible to receive a portion of the $500 million that was allocated to the program by the Minnesota legislature. To be eligible, the frontline workers had to have worked at least 120 hours between March 15 of 2020, and June 30 of last year.
MINNESOTA STATE
fox9.com

May showers bring June mosquitoes in Minnesota

ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - Minnesota’s mosquito experts are reporting a surge of mosquito activity in certain areas of the Twin Cities due to rain in late May. "They're definitely worse than last year," said Alex Carlson, public affairs manager for the Metropolitan Mosquito Control District. "There weren't a lot of mosquitoes last year so people got pretty used to enjoying their evenings out, but this year, it's about typical for what we see in a wet year."

