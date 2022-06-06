ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trenton, MO

“An Old Fashioned Gospel Crusade” to be held for 8 nights at Trenton Rock Barn

By KTTN News
 4 days ago

Organizers are calling it "An Old Fashioned Gospel Crusade" which will be held for several evenings later this month in...

Obituary & Services: David Delano Doll

David Delano Doll, 62, passed away unexpectedly on June 7, 2022, at Cameron Regional Medical Center. He was born July 13, 1959, in Cameron, Missouri to John Sr. and Anna (Sparks) Doll. He was a farmer, a USMC Veteran, contractor co-owner, and operator, with Atlas Systems Inc. David married Nichole...
CAMERON, MO
Funeral Services: Clinton Charles Stark

Clinton Charles Stark, 41, Mercer, MO, passed away Monday, June 6, 2022, at his home in Mercer, MO. Clint was born on March 8, 1981, in Trenton, Missouri the son of Ronald and Patricia (Wilson) Stark. He graduated from Mercer High School in 1999 and then attended Central Methodist University, where he obtained a degree in Marine Biology. He was a devoted father, a proud member of the Mercer Baptist Church, and an avid fisherman. Everyone who met Clint was impacted by his infectious personality and generous heart. He was tremendous light in the world and had a smile for everyone. To say Clint lived life to the fullest would be an understatement. He did more “living” in 41 years than most do in a lifetime. He didn’t know a stranger and had a way of leaving an unforgettable impression on anyone he encountered. Clint was a don’t think just do, live in the moment kind of guy. He was funny, lighthearted, genuine as they come, always the life of the party, had a quote for everything, stubborn as the day is long, and the most generous person you’ve ever met. He had a heart of gold and would give anyone the shirt off his back. His laugh was contagious, and you couldn’t help but love the guy. Anytime you were with him, no matter where you went or what you were doing, it would end up being a legendary story. Just a good ol’ boy, the best of the best.
MERCER, MO
Celebration of Life: Donald Leroy Baskett

Donald Leroy Baskett, age 86, a resident of Chillicothe, Missouri, passed away Wednesday, June 8, 2022, at Hedrick Medical Center, Chillicothe, Missouri. Donald was born the son of Hubert and Gladys (Thudium) Baskett on February 5, 1936, in Browning, Missouri. He was a 1954 graduate of Meadville High School and continued his education at Northeast Missouri Teachers College where he graduated with his Bachelor’s Degree of Education in French and English. Donald obtained his Master’s Degree in English from Northeast Missouri State University. He taught French, English, and Drama at Meadville High School and Chillicothe High School. In his later years, he became a social worker for the Department of Family Services, and he also enjoyed substitute teaching. He was a member of All Souls Unitarian Universalist Church of Kansas City, Missouri. He was a member of the Peace Corps on the Ivory Coast where he taught English to French-speaking children. His hobbies included playing bridge with the American Contract Bridge League (ACBL) of Chillicothe, Missouri, running marathons, and spending time with his grandchildren.
CHILLICOTHE, MO
GRAND MARSHALS CHOSEN FOR SALISBURY STEAK FESTIVAL

Gregg and Shari Leann Thomas Barron have been chosen as the Grand Marshals of the 2022 Salisbury Steak Festival parade. Gregg was born and raised in San Pedro, California, but his mother grew up around New Cambria. His father was a flight engineer for TWA, so in the summer Gregg could fly back to Missouri for free and spend some time with his uncles and cousins. He preferred the countryside of Missouri to the crowded California lifestyle, so when it came time to attend college, he packed up his red 1967 Ford pickup truck and, at the age of 17, drove back to Missouri to attend Northeast Missouri State University in Kirksville. Shari grew up in Florissant, Missouri, but her mother was from Forest Green, so Shari and her siblings spent a lot of time on their grandparents’ farm and touring around Salisbury while growing up. Shari also decided to go to college at Northeast Missouri State University. It was there that she met this California guy wearing a Hawaiian shirt. He was cute! And he had a truck! As a result, Gregg and Shari will be married for 42 years this month. They have three daughters: Whitney (SHS graduate 2003), Melanie (SHS graduate 2005) and Jody (SHS graduate 2011). Whitney and her husband, Nick Kertz, have three daughters: Elena, Emmalee and Elyssa. Melanie and her husband, Michael West (SHS graduate 2004), have two daughters: Makenzie and Maddie. Jody and her husband, Ethan Dunivent, have two sons: Jude and Revan.
SALISBURY, MO
Obituary & Services: Helen Edith Christy

Helen Edith Christy, 91 years old, of Milan, Missouri, passed away Tuesday, June 7, 2022, at Pershing Memorial Hospital in Brookfield, Missouri. Helen was born December 11, 1930, in Pollock, Missouri to Pearl and Edith Campbell. On September 11, 1949, she married William Cleveland “W.C.” Christy, he preceded her in death in 2008. She was also preceded by a sister, Ruth Meeks; a brother, Kenneth Campbell; a sister-in-law, Jolene Campbell; and a brother-in-law, Phillip Meeks.
MILAN, MO
Trenton man crashes car on 18th Street

A Trenton man was taken to the Wright Memorial Hospital of Trenton after a one-car accident at 18th and Bolser streets in Trenton on June 7th. Trenton Police Officer Chase Houghton reports emergency medical services took the driver, 67-year-old Donald Gene Ragan, to the hospital for a medical evaluation. The...
TRENTON, MO
Coffee With a Cop set for June 15th in Trenton

Community members can meet and visit with members of the Trenton Police Department at Coffee with A Cop next week. The event will be at the Hardee’s in Trenton on June 15th from 7 to 9 a.m. The police encourage residents to attend and ask questions about the department,...
TRENTON, MO
#Old Fashioned#Crusade#Full Gospel#Evangelist#The Trenton Rock Barn
Jamesport to celebrate Sesquicentennial

Jamesport will celebrate its Sesquicentennial next month. Activities are planned for July 1st through 7th. About 20 stores will participate in a wine walk on July 1st from 4 to 8 o’clock. Registration will be in front of Kramer’s Contracting. It will cost $25 for a glass. Peter and Debbie Allen, Melissa Gaunt, and Sondra Gaunt will perform music in front of Farm House Collections.
JAMESPORT, MO
Audio: Over 100 vendors anticipated for Missouri Day Festival in Trenton

The Missouri Day Festival in Trenton is still four months away, vendor spaces are filling up at the fairgrounds area. The website for the Trenton Area Chamber of Commerce shows the most recent listing of the 2022 vendors who have signed up so far including those offering food, those to be in the Rock Barn, the courtyard, the pavilion, and the flea market grounds.
TRENTON, MO
Court news for Division One of Grundy County Circuit Court on June 9, 2022

Among cases in Division One of Grundy County Circuit Court on Thursday, June 9, 2022. A Harrisonville man was sentenced to prison after admitting to a violation of probation. Kevin Michael Miller saw his probation revoked. Miller was sentenced to terms of seven years each for first-degree tampering with a motor vehicle, one count of felony stealing, and delivery of a controlled substance. These sentences are to run concurrently with any sentence imposed in any other case. The incidents were in February of 2019 in Grundy County.
GRUNDY COUNTY, MO
600,000 Gallon Aquarium With 34 Exhibits Coming to Missouri Zoo

Coming in 2023 the Kansas City Zoo will bring their visitors an aquarium you've never seen before in the midwest. The aquarium will have six zones the warm coastline, warm shallows, warm reef, open ocean, cold shallows, and cold coastline. As you follow the zones you will walk through and learn about the sorry of the ocean currents connecting animals across the globe.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Two Jail Bookings For Livingston County

The Livingston County Sheriff’s Department reports two bookings at the Daviess Dekalb Regional Jail Tuesday. 36-year-old Stephanie Jane Johnson of Chillicothe was arrested out of state on a warrant for alleged failure to appear on a charge of alleged stealing a motor vehicle. Bond is set at $10,000 cash only. She is awaiting extradition.
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MO
Weather Blog - Tornado strikes KC around 1:30 am

Last night I announced that I am retiring from my TV career on December 1, 2022. It was a very heavy, deeply emotional day. After the 10 p.m. newscast we were tracking a raging line of thunderstorm crossing the Nebraska/Kansas border north of Manhattan, Kansas. A Severe T-Storm Watch was issued for the KC metro area during the 10 p.m. newscast on KSHB-41. A line of thunderstorms approached KC at 1 a.m. Let's take a look:
KANSAS CITY, KS
North Central Missouri College expands service region to Buchanan County

Beginning fall 2022, North Central Missouri College will be expanding its service region to include Buchanan County. Through this expansion, NCMC will provide affordable community college opportunities to this part of our region by offering courses, customized training, and helpful services to those wishing to enroll in community college. NCMC...
BUCHANAN COUNTY, MO

