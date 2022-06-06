Air-Fryer Bacon

If we're being honest, the perfect batch of crispy, delicious, evenly-cooked bacon is difficult to achieve. If you pan fry it, you run the risk of having hot spots that burn pieces while others are limp and chewy. If you cook it in the air fryer, sure, it's well cooked, but most air fryers can only hold four or six pieces. And microwave bacon? I know it can be done, but should it?
These Air Fryer Pretzel Bites are the perfect snack or appetizer! Serve them with your favorite dipping sauce or enjoy them plain. Whether you're looking for a quick snack or an easy appetizer, these Air...
A fun twist on cheese fries, these Sheet Pan Pulled Pork Fries are a tasty appetizer or snack that are super easy to throw together any night of the week!. If you love cheese fries, then you are going to fall in love with these Sheet Pan Pulled Pork Fries. I promise, once you try them, you will be making these often and creating your own twists on the recipe. This is one of our favorite recipes to make as a fun appetizer for various occasions especially when we have leftover pulled pork. This is super kid-friendly so it is perfect for the whole family. I have never had anyone turn them down! If you are looking to take a spin on your usual appetizers and snacks, then you have to make these Sheet Pan Pulled Pork Fries!
This easy Air Fryer Garlic Butter Shrimp has amazing flavor from the seasoning and the butter sauce. The perfect main dish, side dish or appetizer!. I absolutely love my air fryer and all the amazing things that it can make. I really thought air fryers would be a fad that everyone would get bored with but it turns out it's not. Air fryer recipes are still my most requested recipes! One of the biggest requests I get are for more shrimp recipes. This Air Fryer Garlic Butter Shrimp comes out so tender with so much flavor. This air fryer recipe is a winner that you will want to add to your regular menu rotation. Done in 15 minutes, this shrimp can be served as a main dish, appetizer or side dish!
"Summertime and easy dinners go hand in hand just like this 15-minute shrimp tacos recipe with slaw. Seasoned shrimp, crunchy slaw, and a creamy shrimp taco sauce are wrapped in a warm fresh corn tortilla, add a squeeze of lime juice, and you are transported to a tropical location," says Olena Osipov, owner and recipe developer, iFOODreal.com, of this simple dish that’s perfect for last-minute entertaining.
Everyone has their favorite crustacean-and-bread combo. Lobster rolls, crab cakes…the list goes on. But for me shrimp burgers reign supreme. Probably influenced by the TV commercials for Japanese chain MOS Burger I watched growing up, where kids wearing shorts joyfully chomp into burgers (cue the dramatic closeup of golden fried shrimp morphing into a patty), I can’t resist crispy shrimp nestled between buttered and toasted brioche buns. Create texture in your patties by cutting one third of the shrimp into chunky ½" pieces, while finely chopping the remaining quantity. With a bed of thinly sliced cabbage for freshness and a plop of egg salad that puts the whole thing over the top (in a good way), it’s childhood on a plate.
Sheet pan dinner recipes work wonders on busy weeknights. But if you don't know where to start, even one-pan meals can be intimidating. Enter Paula Deen's sheet pan pork recipe, which she shared on Instagram in May. This dish is simple to make and easy to remember, and the colors...
Microwavable weeknight meals, pasta, and meatballs/Gin Lee. Microwavable weeknight meals, pasta, and meatballs. This microwavable recipe is so simple to make and takes mere minutes to prepare a delicious meal that you and your family can enjoy.
When it comes to keeping our homes cool in the summertime, everyone starts at a different spot. Factors like the age of your dwelling or where it's geographically located can affect how simple -- or...
This awesome cauliflower rice recipe is simple and full of delicious ingredients like healthy mushrooms, garlic and spinach. Another bonus? It takes just minutes to prepare!. Serve this easy vegetarian and vegan cauliflower rice recipe for Meatless Monday or as a side dish with your favorite protein. It's perfect for meal prepping, too. This recipe can easily be doubled.
1 teaspoon freshy chopped oregano (or ½ tsp dried oregano) 1/2 – 1 teaspoon hot smoked paprika (omit if using smoked paprika sauce) 1 tin cannellini beans (drained weight 240g) 1 cup (150g) tomato and smoked paprika sauce or extra tomato passata. 1 cup (150g) tomato passata. 40g...
Barbecue chicken is delicious, but sometimes you don't want to stand over an outdoor grill in the hot summer sun. This easy barbecue chicken recipe cooks in the oven and requires minimal prep. Serve this juicy barbecue chicken with potato salad, cole slaw, baked beans or your favorite side dishes....
Disclosure: This post may include affiliate links. As an affiliate, I earn from qualifying purchases. This Broccoli Bacon and Cheese Salad is anything but routine. With savory bacon and a tangy dressing, it’s perfect for any picnic or potluck. So go ahead and take a bite—you won’t be disappointed.
1 large red onion, finely chopped 4 cloves garlic, finely chopped. 1 red bell pepper, finely chopped 2 cans (28 ounces/800 mL each) crushed tomatoes. 1/2 cup tightly packed fresh basil leaves, chopped, more for garnish. 1 green zucchini, sliced into 1/2-inch rounds. 1 yellow summer squash, sliced into 1/2-inch...
Preheat the oven to 200°C. Cut the mushrooms into 1cm pieces. Peel and dice the carrot. Pour the boiling water into a bowl and stir in the stock cube and soy sauce. Add the chopped mushroom and carrot and leave to soak for 5 minutes.Transfer the soaked vegetables to one of the baking trays, reserving the marinade. Put the tray in the oven and roast for 25 minutes. Remove and transfer the vegetables to a clean bowl to cool slightly, then put the bowl in the fridge to cool completely.
Horseradish sauce is a mandatory condiment at any steak house worth its salt, as its fiery nature is famous for balancing the flavor of fattier cuts of beef like prime rib. One of my most distinct memories with horseradish involves the famous cocktail sauce at St. Elmo’s Steakhouse in Indianapolis. It was there a few years ago that I dipped a prawn into that spicy, lava-like liquid and took a bite, and was immediately met with a feeling that could only be described as someone taking a vegetable peeler to my forehead. But as basketball coach Al McGuire is famous for saying: “A certain amount of pain is happiness.” And this was pure bliss.
