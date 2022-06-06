ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, WV

Man wanted for murder in Charleston

By Will Carroll
 4 days ago

UPDATE (June 4 at 5:43 p.m.) — The Charleston Police Department has obtained a warrant for 23-year-old Meeko Harris for 1st-degree murder and wanton endangerment.

Harris has ties to the Charleston and Beckley areas, and anyone with information should contact 911.

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — A man died after being shot at a parking lot in Charleston on Saturday.

At 2:10 a.m., Charleston Police responded to reports of a shooting at the Hale Street and Kanawha Blvd parking lot.

Officers say that 27-year-old James Daugherty was found with multiple gunshot wounds when they arrived on the scene.

Daugherty was transported to the hospital where he later died of his injuries.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Metro 911 at 304-348-8111 or CPD at 304-348-6480.

