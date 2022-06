The news goes from bad to worse for the 23-33 Detroit Tigers in the closing days of spring. Per Jason Beck of the MLB website and Chris McCosky of The Detroit News, Tigers manager AJ Hinch confirmed before Friday's home game versus the Toronto Blue Jays that right-hander Casey Mize will undergo Tommy John surgery and, thus, won't pitch again until 2023 at the earliest.

