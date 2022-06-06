ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phil Mickelson the last to sign up for Saudi-funded golf league

By Brendan Robertson
By DOUG FERGUSON
AP Golf Writ er

Phil Mickelson is ending his 4-month hiatus from competitive golf and is joining the Saudi-funded rival league. Mickelson was the last big name added to the 48-man field for the LIV Golf Invitational outside London that starts Friday. The six-time major champion was the chief recruiter for the Saudi league. But it appeared to backfire when he was quoted as accusing the PGA Tour of “obnoxious greed.” He also says while he’s aware of Saudi Arabia’s human rights record, it would be worth it to join if it meant having leverage against the PGA Tour. Mickelson says he’ll still play the majors.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

