Nanuet, NY

Nanuet Starbucks becomes the first to unionize in the Hudson Valley

By News 12 Staff
 3 days ago
A Starbucks store in Nanuet is the first in the Hudson Valley to unionize, joining more than 100 others across the country.

Store employees overwhelmingly decided to unionize.

“We won 14-5,” says employee Cori Schimko.

​Most workers at the Starbucks store are celebrating their victory.

“I’m pretty ecstatic,” says shift supervisor Christian Ramirez.

Schimko helped organize the unionization effort, and she says her co-workers are now more empowered to their work conditions.

“Many of our major issues has to do with non-consistent hours, not enough hours, not enough labor,” Schimko explains.

Another reason employees decided to unionize was for better wages. Ramirez says finding another job wasn’t an option.

