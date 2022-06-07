Nanuet Starbucks becomes the first to unionize in the Hudson Valley
A Starbucks store in Nanuet is the first in the Hudson Valley to unionize, joining more than 100 others across the country.
Store employees overwhelmingly decided to unionize.
“We won 14-5,” says employee Cori Schimko.
Most workers at the Starbucks store are celebrating their victory.
“I’m pretty ecstatic,” says shift supervisor Christian Ramirez.
Schimko helped organize the unionization effort, and she says her co-workers are now more empowered to their work conditions.
“Many of our major issues has to do with non-consistent hours, not enough hours, not enough labor,” Schimko explains.
Another reason employees decided to unionize was for better wages. Ramirez says finding another job wasn’t an option.
