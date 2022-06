At least four cameras captured a chaotic scene at a New York City park play out, as a 14-year-old was held at gunpoint and punched during a violent robbery. The weekend attack occurred in Brooklyn Bridge Park during the evening of June 4 near Pier Two, a popular spot for basketball and other sports. Video footage showed the group crowd around the victim, who was pushed to the ground and punched.

