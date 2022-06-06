ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carmel, ME

Fourth grade students work to improve school through project

By Connor Magliozzi
wabi.tv
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCARMEL, Maine (WABI) - Just because summer vacation is near doesn’t mean the learning has to end. At Carmel Elementary School, the students are the ones teaching their peers a very important lesson. Through their own research and analysis, these fourth graders sought to find solutions to fixing...

www.wabi.tv

Comments / 0

Related
mdislander.com

MDI High School students organize walkout

BAR HARBOR — Dozens of students at Mount Desert Island High School walked out of class on May 27 to protest what they felt were unaddressed complaints of inappropriate behavior and allegations of sexual misconduct between students at the school. The students say the school has not adequately responded...
BAR HARBOR, ME
wabi.tv

Hermon one step closer to hiring school resource officer

HERMON, Maine (WABI) - Hermon is one step closer to hiring a school resource officer for its three schools. This after a unanimous vote by the town’s school committee earlier this week. Superintendent Micah Grant says hiring an SRO has been discussed for years, but the recent school shooting...
HERMON, ME
wabi.tv

Down East Family YMCA announces inclusive program for fall

HANCOCK COUNTY, Maine (WABI) - The Down East Family YMCA has announced a program for the fall that will provide an inclusive environment where children with mental and physical disabilities thrive through recreational opportunities and activities. It’s called the “Blue Lobster” Program, named for program participants who are unique....
HANCOCK COUNTY, ME
wabi.tv

Six Campbell’s ATA Black Belt Academy students earn first-degree black belts

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Six martial arts students earned first-degree black belt status in a ceremony at Campbell’s ATA Black Belt Academy. Bennett Boucher, Dodge Shaw, Colin Bambrick, John Quirk, Zane Zezima, and Emily Bai were honored after years of training. Bai and Shaw started when they were seven...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maine State
City
Carmel, ME
Local
Maine Education
wabi.tv

Organ experts visit Bangor church to study one of the best

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A Bangor church is home to an organ that people come from all over the world to study. Two of the top minds in the field, Nick Wallace and Nami Hamada, are doing just that at St. John’s Roman Catholic Church this week. Built in...
BANGOR, ME
wabi.tv

Nine K9 teams graduate from MSP K9 Patrol School

VASSALBORO, Maine (WABI) - Following 14 weeks of training, Maine now has nine new canine teams patrolling different parts of the state. The teams graduated from the Maine State Police K9 Patrol School Friday morning. This was the first in-person K9 graduation held in the last few years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
wabi.tv

Hartland gets new senior living facility

HARTLAND, Maine (WABI) - A new senior living center is now open on Elm Street in Hartland on the site of an old school. KVCAP just completed a 30-unit affordable housing project that’s been roughly two years in the making. There are various one and two bedroom units available,...
HARTLAND, ME
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Carmel Elementary School
wabi.tv

Bangor Man to hold annual tire flip for Maine Veterans Project

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A Bangor man will continue a yearly tradition in just two weeks time. Mike Laliberte began flipping a four-hundred pound tire for a mile in 2015 to raise money for the Maine Veterans Project. Now, it’s become a yearly tradition with the goal to bring in...
wabi.tv

Oakland’s Camp Tracy receives funds for major renovations

OAKLAND, Maine (WABI) - Camp Tracy in Oakland is adding a dining and recreation facility among a host of renovations, thanks to the $1.5 million donation from the Harold Alfond foundation and a $500,000 donation from the Hawkes family. “We had our annual appeal where the announcement was made a...
OAKLAND, ME
wgan.com

Portland school alerts authorities after student seen wearing tactical vest, carrying airsoft magazines on bus

Portland police say a student on board a bus was wearing a tactical vest and carrying rifle magazines that turned out to be for an airsoft rifle. Police said the student was on board a bus traveling from Scarborough to Baxter Academy around 8 a.m. Thursday. The bus driver alerted the school after the student was seen donning a black tactical vest with the magazines attached. The school then called 911.
wabi.tv

Red Knights to honor late member’s final wish

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Red Knights biker group will be honoring one of their late member’s final wishes Sunday. Before he passed away, Merlon Sylvester, more commonly known as Junior, asked that after his death his estate be gifted to the Children’s Miracle Network. The Red Knights...
BANGOR, ME
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
townline.org

Erskine Academy announces top ten seniors, class of 2022

Erskine Academy, in South China, has announced the Class of 2022 Top Ten Seniors. Valedictorian is Mackenzie Roderick, daughter of Melissa Vail, of Augusta, and Mike Roderick, of China. Throughout her four years at Erskine, Mackenzie has participated in such activities as Student Council, National Honor Society, the EA Leadership Team, math team, soccer, basketball, and she has completed over 100 hours of community service projects. Mackenzie is a four-year honor roll recipient and has received awards of distinction in Spanish, statistics, and calculus, and she has been a Senior of the Trimester award recipient. Mackenzie is also a Maine Principal’s Association Award recipient, a George Eastman Young Leaders Award recipient, and has served as President of the Class of 2022. Mackenzie plans to attend the University of Southern Maine to study Biology.
CHINA, ME
wabi.tv

Maine Gun Safety Coalition hosting Giveback Day on Saturday

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Maine Gun Safety Coalition will host a gun giveback day across the state Saturday from 10a.m. to 2pm. The program aims for people to safely dispose of their unwanted or unused firearms and ammunition. There will be gun safety information as well. The initiative started...
MAINE STATE
lcnme.com

Increased Police Presence at GSB Following Threat Against Principal

Great Salt Bay Community School in Damariscotta has an increased police presence after a middle school student threatened violence against Principal Kim Schaff on Friday, June 3. The student was immediately removed from the school and both the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office and the Damariscotta Police Department were notified immediately,...
DAMARISCOTTA, ME
wabi.tv

Beneath the Surface: Erin Brockovich on PFAS in Central Maine (Part One)

FAIRFIELD, Maine (WABI) - Central Maine residents affected by forever chemicals known as PFAS now have a big-time endorsement in their fight for clean water. Renowned environmental activist Erin Brockovich, whose battle against contaminated California water was adapted into an Academy Award-winning movie, recently stopped by Fairfield and Unity to show her support.
FAIRFIELD, ME
wabi.tv

Law Enforcement Torch Run Maine makes way to Orono

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Law Enforcement on the run Friday afternoon. They weren’t after a suspect, but carrying a torch. The Law Enforcement Torch Run Maine started on Tuesday. The torch for Special Olympics Maine making its way through the state on the way to Orono for this weekend’s...
ORONO, ME
I-95 FM

Got A Kid Who Likes Trains? Have We Got A Fun Event For You!

Train fans both young and old will want to head to Ellsworth this coming weekend for a unique opportunity. The Downeast Scenic Railroad is hosting a Touch-a-train event this Saturday morning. According to their Faceook Page, along with taking a caboose hop, train lovers will get to do some pretty...

Comments / 0

Community Policy