$479,900 – $10,000 PRICE DROP!. Details: OPEN HOUSE: JUNE 12TH FROM 12 TO 1:30 P.M. This is a 5 bedroom 3 and a half bath home with floor to ceiling windows, a family room with a gas fireplace that opens to the dining room… a recently renovated kitchen with granite countertops. There’s a small office off the kitchen and a spacious owner’s bedroom with an ensuite bath that features a double vanity and a walk in shower. The second floor features 4 bedrooms with 2 completely renovated baths… and there are two staircases to access the second floor from the front or back of the house. Outside, you’ll find a large covered back porch and patio space… plus a 68×28 warehouse with an extra garage!

PORT MATILDA, PA ・ 1 HOUR AGO