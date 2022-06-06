ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shenandoah, PA

Firefighters Responding to Working House Fire in Shenandoah

skooknews.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFirefighters are responding to a working house fire in Shenandoah. Just before 6:00pm, Monday, emergency personnel were called...

www.skooknews.com

skooknews.com

Fire Destroys Oneida Homes Early Friday; Elderly Woman Rescued

An elderly woman was rescued Friday morning from a fire that destroyed a half-double in Oneida. Around 5:00am, Friday, emergency personnel were called to 117 2nd Street in Oneida for a house fire. The first personnel on scene arrived to find the left side of a half double engulfed in flames.
ONEIDA, PA
therecord-online.com

Severe home damage in Bald Eagle Township Thursday fire

MILL HALL, PA – Mill Hall Fire Chief Tony Walker said an investigation will begin Friday to determine the cause of a Thursday afternoon fire that badly damaged a one-story frame home and attached garage on Charlie Drive, off Route 150, in Bald Eagle Township. Walker told therecord-online the...
MILL HALL, PA
skooknews.com

Hit and Run Leads to Water Boil Advisory for Ashland

A boil advisory has been issued for Ashland after an incident caused a loss in water pressure overnight. According to the Borough of Ashland, residents should boil their water before drinking until further notice after a loss in water pressure occurred overnight. Sources tell Skook News that sometime overnight, a...
ASHLAND, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
City
Shenandoah, PA
Shenandoah, PA
Crime & Safety
wkok.com

Details Out on Last Wednesday’s Route 54/643 Crash

DANVILLE – Details are out this week on a wreck at the Route 54/642 intersection last week. Two people were injured, one seriously, after the collision at the intersection in Valley Township, Montour County last Wednesday. Milton state police say injured seriously was 71-year-old Lillian Eck of Berwick. Also...
DANVILLE, PA
skooknews.com

Interstate 81 Crash in Lebanon County Claims Two Lives

A crash in Lebanon County on Interstate 81 on Thursday morning claimed two lives. According to the Pennsylvania State Police at Lebanon, the crash occurred just before 10:30am on Interstate 81 northbound in Union Township, Lebanon County near mile marker 90.6. Police say John McCarthy, 50 of Stittsville, Ontario, Canada...
LEBANON COUNTY, PA
Mercury

2 rollover accidents tie up traffic on Route 422 in southeast Berks

Crews raced to rollover crashes on Thursday afternoon on Route 422 in southeast Berks County. Both crashes occurred shortly after 3:40 p.m., the first in the westbound lanes between Hillview and Monocacy roads in Amity Township and the second westbound near Pineland Road in Exeter Township, according to emergency reports.
BERKS COUNTY, PA
Times News

One injured in West Penn crash

One person was injured Tuesday afternoon in a crash in West Penn Township. The crash occurred around 4 p.m. at the intersection of Routes 309 and 895 in the village of Snyders. The accident involved a Honda of which a male occupant was injured and a Jeep which came to rest on its side. The victim was treated at the scene by members of the Penn Mahoning ambulance before being transported to a nearby trauma center. The West Penn fire company responded assisting at the scene maintaining traffic control. West Penn township police are investigating the incident.
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
#Firefighters#Hook And Ladder#Working House Fire
Newswatch 16

Fire damages building in Schuylkill County

SHENANDOAH, Pa. — Three people are without a place to stay after a fire in Schuylkill County. Flames broke out along North Main Street in Shenandoah around 6 p.m. Monday evening. Viewer video shows flames pouring out of the building. Officials say three people lived in the building but...
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Police looking for freon thief in Union County

Allenwood, Pa. — A Union County resident found that someone stole freon from an air conditioning unit at their residence. State police at Milton say the resident contacted police on May 31 after finding someone stole 10 pounds of freon worth $600 from a residence on Route 44 in Gregg Township. Anyone with information is asked to contact PSP Milton at (570) 524-2662 and reference incident number PA22-701821.
UNION COUNTY, PA
wkok.com

UPDATE: Ephrata Man Killed in Elysburg Fatal Crash

ELYSBURG – It was a 50-year-old Ephrata man killed during a head-on collision in Elysburg Tuesday. Northumberland County Coroner James Kelley announced Thursday Ray Keith Weir was pronounced dead at the scene by Deputy Coroner James Gotlob. The cause of death was attributed to multiple blunt force trauma. The...
ELYSBURG, PA
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NorthcentralPA.com

Man caught on video throwing rocks into neighbor’s yard

Williamsport, Pa. — Williamsport Police said a man intentionally scattered a rock-like substance on his neighbor’s yard in three separate instances that resulted in calls to authorities being made. In a fourth incident, police said Brian David McFadden, 31, of Williamsport used a leaf blower to force a plastic bag onto the homeowner’s property near the 600 block of Sheridan Street. Officers responded to calls for McFadden throwing the rock-like substance onto his neighbor’s property and using the left blower on May 12, 21, 27,...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
WBRE

Residents shaken up after police standoff

EDITOR’S NOTE: This article has been updated to reflect that the man was unarmed contrary to initial reports. PLAINS TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A man barricaded inside his Luzerne County home leads to an hours-long standoff with state and local police. It all happened at the East Mountain Ridge Mobile Home Park in Plains […]
PLAINS TOWNSHIP, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Detour starts Sunday on Veterans Memorial Bridge in Sunbury

A closure and lane restriction begins Sunday on Route 61 (Veterans Memorial Bridge) in Sunbury, Northumberland County, for maintenance work. The northbound lanes of the Veterans Memorial bridge will be closed between Route 147 in Sunbury and Routes 11/15 in Shamokin Dam, Snyder County, while a PennDOT contractor clears debris from under the Veterans Memorial Bridge. Route 61 northbound traffic will use Route 147 north, Route 11 south, to Routes 11/15. The detour will be in place while work is being performed.Route 61 southbound traffic can expect the left (passing) lane to be restricted. Work will be performed between the hours of 6 a.m. and 5 p.m. Motorists should be alert, slow down, expect travel delays, watch for lane changes, and drive with caution.
SUNBURY, PA
WBRE

Missing person out of Wilkes-Barre

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Wilkes-Barre City Police Department has announced a missing person on Wednesday. Police say, 13-year-old, Jonkairy Ramirez Abreu (pictured below) was reported missing on Wednesday, June 8, after she didn’t return home from school. Law enforcement asks anyone with information regarding her whereabouts to contact Luzerne County 911 or the […]
WILKES-BARRE, PA
wkok.com

Four Arrested After Altercation Involving Handguns

WEST CHILLISQUAQUE TOWNSHIP, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY – Four people are facing charges after a physical altercation involving handguns this week. Milton state police arrested were 68-year-old Charles Knarr, 24-year-old Justin Crawford, and 59-year-old Crystale Crawford of Milton, and 28-year-old Tyler Hamm of Sunbury. Troopers say the incident occurred Wednesday at...
NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
WBRE

$2,205 of cooking oil stolen from Hazle Township diner

HAZLE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— Pennsylvania State Police are investigating a report of about 350 gallons of cooking oil being stolen from a Hazle Township diner. Troopers said approximately $2,205 worth of cooking oil was stolen from John’s Family Diner on South Church Street sometime between August 2021 and June 6, 2022. Anyone with information […]
HAZLE TOWNSHIP, PA
skooknews.com

Interstate 81 Northbound Closed from Lebanon to Schuylkill County

Interstate 81 northbound is closed Thursday due to a crash. As of 1:00pm, Thursday, Interstate 81 northbound remained closed at the Lebanon Exit after a crash Thursday morning. The crash occurred just before 10:30am between the Lebanon and Pine Grove Exits. The crash was reported to have involved multiple vehicles...
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA

