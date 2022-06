LSP shared the following information from its partners at the Mississippi Highway Patrol and Mississippi Bureau of Investigation. The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is alerting the public that a dangerous suspect is believed to be in the area of Interstate 59 and Interstate 20. Dante Marquez Bender is wanted in connection to an officer-involved shooting in Meridian in Lauderdale County that occurred on June 9, 2022, at approximately 5:36 pm. Please take immediate precautions and notify 911 if you see Dante Marquez Bender or observe any suspicious activity. Dante Marquez Bender is described as black male 31 years of age, five feet eleven inches tall, weighing 299 pounds, with brown eyes and short black hair. He was last seen at 2408 51st Avenue in Meridian, MS, on June 9, 2022, at approximately 5:36 pm and was wearing a purple sweatshirt and purple sweatpants.

MERIDIAN, MS ・ 10 HOURS AGO